Nigeria’s PMI Eases to 50.2 in August Amid Rising Inflation

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell for the third month in a row to 50.2 in August from 51.7 in July, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said. The report attributed the decline to the negative impact of high inflation on businesses last month. According to the report: “The headline PMI dropped for the third month running, to 50.2 in August, from 51.7 in July, and was the lowest in the current five-month sequence of improving business conditions. The index signalled only a marginal monthly strengthening of the health of the private sector. “Marked inflationary pressures remained a key hindrance to businesses in August.

Overall input costs increased to the greatest extent since the survey began in January 2014 as close to three-fifths of respondents posted a rise over the month. Rates of increase in both purchase prices and staff costs accelerated, the latter hitting a new survey peak. Higher transportation costs were central to rising prices, while there were also reports of currency weakness adding to inflationary pressures. “In turn, companies also increased their selling prices at a record pace, with the rate of in- flation surpassing the previous peak from December 2021.” It further said: “Steep price rises presented a challenge for firms to secure new orders. August saw only a marginal in- crease in new business, with the rate of expansion the softest in the current five-month sequence of growth. Similarly, employment also rose only marginally.”

Also, the report said that business activity fell slightly midway through the third quarter, ending a four-month period of expansion. Specifically, it stated that sector data pointed to a drop in activity in wholesale & retail and no change in services, while agriculture and manufacturing continued to see output increase. “Companies continued to expand their purchasing activity, with stocks of inputs rising accordingly. There were some difficulties in the receipt of inputs caused by high transportation costs. As a result, suppliers’ delivery times shortened only fractionally in August, following a period of marked improvements in recent months.”