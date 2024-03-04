Nigeria’s PMI drops to 51.0 in February on rising inflation

With rising prices negatively affecting demand, the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell sharply to 51.0 in February from 54.5 in January, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said. Indeed, the report said that price pressures in the Nigerian private sector during February rose to a level that was, “unprecedented in over a decade of data collection.” It stated that: “Both input costs and output prices increased at the sharpest rates on record, with rising prices impacting demand.

As a result, rates of expansion in output and new orders slowed sharply over the month, while employment decreased for the first time in ten months. Meanwhile, business confidence dropped to the lowest on record.” Specifically, the report said that the weak naira led to input costs surging higher in February, as material costs and fuel prices headed north, adding that “the latest rise in overall input costs was by far the sharpest since the survey began in January 2014, with around 78 per cent of respondents signalling an increase over the month.” It also stated that output price inflation hit a new record high in February as firms passed through rising input costs to their customers. According to the report, “steep price pressures acted to limit new orders in the private sector.

Although new business increased for the third successive month amid some positive signs for underlying demand, the rate of expansion slowed sharply and was the weakest in this sequence. “This was also the case with business activity, which increased only slightly. Rising activity in the agriculture and services sectors contrasted with falls in manufacturing and wholesale & retail.” The report stated that signs of weakness in the private sector pushed companies into lowering their staffing levels for the first time in ten months, albeit marginally. Similarly, it said that purchasing activity was also scaled back following a marked expansion in the previous survey period.

It, however, stated that firms were able to get on top of workloads and reduced outstanding business for the first time in three months. The report equally stated that a desire to be able to respond to new orders in a timely manner saw companies continuing to increase their inventories and that suppliers’ delivery times again shortened. It added: “Unprecedented inflationary pressures amid currency weakness and signs of demand softening meant that business confidence dropped to the lowest on record in February.

Firms remained optimistic regarding the yearahead outlook for activity, however, often reflecting business expansion plans and hopes for an improvement in economic conditions.” Commenting on the report, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said: “The Nigerian economy grew by 3.46 per cent y/y in Q4:23, an improvement when compared with 2.54 per cent y/y growth witnessed in Q3:23. The improvement in the Q4:23 print was in line with improvement across the oil and non-oil sectors. On the one hand, crude oil production settled at an average 1.55mb/d (Q3:23: 1.45mbpd), propelling the oil GDP growth to 12.11 per cent y/y – its first quarterly growth since Q1:20 (5.06% y/y).

On the other hand, the non-oil sector’s growth improved to 3.07 per cent y/y in Q4:23, exceeding 2.75% y/y growth in Q3:23, driven largely by finance and insurance (29.78% y/y vs Q3:23: 28.21% y/y), information & communication (6.33% y/y vs Q3:23: 6.69% y/y), agriculture (2.10% y/y vs Q3:23: 1.30% y/y), manufacturing (1.38% y/y vs Q3:23: 0.48% y/y), and trade (1.40% y/y vs Q3:23: 1.53% y/y). “Stanbic IBTC Bank headline PMI slowed to its weakest level since Dec 23, moderating remarkably to 51.0 in Feb from 54.5 in Jan. Employment level dropped below the 50.0 no-change mark for the first time in 10 months while the output and new order’s expansion both weakened significantly in the month. These weaknesses were in line with the sharp local currency depreciation, increase in fuel prices, and rapidly rising food costs in February, thereby driving overall cost pressures in the month. These lingering pressures may push domestic demand low, limiting growth potential in Q1:24.