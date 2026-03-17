Nigeria’s Plastic Recycling Sector Market Worth $10bn –GCEIP

Nigeria’s plastic recycling sector alone represents a $10 billion market with significant potential for further growth if properly developed, Green Cities, Infrastructure and Energy Programme (GCIEP), has stated.

According to a statement over the weekend, this opportunity was the focus of a GCIEP event held in Lagos. It explained that on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, stakeholders from across Lagos’ waste- tovalue ecosystem gathered to discuss the sector’s opportunities and the practical steps needed to unlock them through stronger collaboration.

It added that the wasteto-value study was commissioned by the UK Department for Business and Trade and delivered under the Green Cities, Infrastructure and Energy Programme (GCIEP).

According to it, It involved extensive engagement with stakeholders in Nigeria and the UK to assess key market opportunities, gauge international investor interest, and identify the main barriers to investment in the sector. Experts noted that waste could be converted to electricity.

Energy and Technology Trade Adviser at the UK Department for Business and Trade, Oluwatosin Adenuga, during the opening session noted that the waste-to-value study builds on the significant work already underway in Lagos to strengthen waste management systems and attract private investment.

He explained that the UK supported the initiative to help address practical barriers preventing viable projects from reaching financial close.

He said: “Nigeria’s waste challenge is often described as overwhelming.But from an investment perspective, demand is large, waste supply can be guaranteed, and pressure for better outcomes is growing. “Those are the conditions investors look for if the enabling environment is right.

Today is about shaping that enabling environment together.” He emphasised that the session was about sharing evidence, strengthening partnerships, and enabling Lagos-led action.

The Executive Director (Finance) of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Adekunle Adebiyi, highlighted several initiatives being undertaken by the state government to strengthen the enabling environment for investment in the waste management sector.

He noted that the government is aware of the operational challenges faced by waste collection operators and is actively exploring ways to provide targeted support. He said: “We acknowledge the challenges faced by operators and are working to identify areas where the government can support, particularly at the collection stage.

The state government is currently exploring options to support waste collectors with equipment such as waste collection trucks.” Adebiyi also referenced ongoing reform efforts by the Lagos State Government aimed at strengthening the sector and improving its long-term sustainability.

Chairman of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Dr. Olugbenga Adebola, identified several key challenges constraining the sector’s performance, including the absence of source separation, infrastructure deficits, limited access to suitable financing, and outdated tariff structures.

The Project Team Lead, Mr. Benneth Obasiohia, explained that the assessment examined barriers affecting waste-to- value investment across four focus states: Lagos, Ogun, Kano and Abia. “Our analysis prioritises the barriers in the sector based on their impact on commercial viability and how feasible they are to address.

This allows policymakers to sequence reforms more effectively and focus on the actions that can unlock investment in the near term,” he said.

Across the four states, he said there is abundant waste supply, growing policy interest, and increasing demand for waste processing solutions but stated that, however, investors are keen to see reliable revenue frameworks and payment security mechanisms.

“The challenge is not a lack of waste or technology. The main constraint is the absence of reliable revenue mechanisms, enforceable contracts, and payment security — the key conditions investors and lenders require before committing capital,” he said.

He added that consultations with industry stakeholders consistently identified contract stability, enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks, and reliable government payments as the most significant barriers.