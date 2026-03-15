Nigeria’s Plastic Recycling Sector A $10bn Market – GCIEP

Nigeria’s plastic recycling sector represents a $10 billion market with significant potential for further growth if properly developed, the Green Cities Infrastructure and Energy Programme (GCIEP) has stated.

According to a statement on Sunday, the opportunity was the focus of a GCIEP event held in Lagos.

It explained that stakeholders from across Lagos’ waste-to-value ecosystem gathered to discuss opportunities in the sector and practical steps needed to unlock them through stronger collaboration.

The statement added that the waste-to-value study was commissioned by the UK Department for Business and Trade and delivered under GCIEP.

According to the organisers, the study involved extensive engagement with stakeholders in Nigeria and the United Kingdom to assess key market opportunities, gauge international investor interest, and identify major barriers to investment in the sector.

Experts at the event also noted that waste can be converted into electricity.

Energy and Technology Trade Adviser at the UK Department for Business and Trade, Oluwatosin Adenuga, said during the opening session that the waste-to-value study builds on significant work already underway in Lagos to strengthen waste management systems and attract private investment.

He explained that the UK supported the initiative to help address practical barriers preventing viable projects from reaching financial close.

“Nigeria’s waste challenge is often described as overwhelming. But from an investment perspective, demand is large, waste supply can be guaranteed, and pressure for better outcomes is growing.

“Those are the conditions investors look for if the enabling environment is right. Today is about shaping that enabling environment together,” Adenuga said.

The Executive Director (Finance) of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, Adekunle Adebiyi, highlighted several initiatives being undertaken by the state government to strengthen the enabling environment for investment in the waste management sector.

He noted that the government is aware of operational challenges faced by waste collection operators and is exploring ways to provide targeted support.

“We acknowledge the challenges faced by operators and are working to identify areas where the government can support them, particularly at the collection stage. The state government is currently exploring options to assist waste collectors with equipment such as waste collection trucks,” Adebiyi said.

He also referenced ongoing reform efforts by the Lagos State Government aimed at strengthening the sector and improving its long-term sustainability.

Chairman of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, Olugbenga Adebola, identified several challenges constraining the sector’s performance. These include the absence of source separation, infrastructure deficits, limited access to suitable financing and outdated tariff structures.

The Project Team Lead, Benneth Obasiohia, explained that the assessment examined barriers affecting waste-to-value investment across four focus states — Lagos State, Ogun State, Kano State and Abia State.

“Our analysis prioritises barriers in the sector based on their impact on commercial viability and how feasible they are to address. This allows policymakers to sequence reforms more effectively and focus on actions that can unlock investment in the near term,” he said.

He added that across the four states there is abundant waste supply, growing policy interest and increasing demand for waste processing solutions. However, investors want reliable revenue frameworks and payment security mechanisms.

“The challenge is not a lack of waste or technology. The main constraint is the absence of reliable revenue mechanisms, enforceable contracts and payment security — the key conditions investors and lenders require before committing capital,” Obasiohia said.

He noted that consultations with industry stakeholders consistently identified contract stability, enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks and reliable government payment structures as major barriers to investment.

According to him, addressing many of these issues does not necessarily require large public spending but rather targeted regulatory reforms and stronger institutional commitment.

The report highlighted several actions that could help unlock greater investment in Nigeria’s waste-to-value sector. These include strengthening the enforcement of EPR frameworks, particularly for plastics, e-waste and paper, to create predictable revenue streams for recycling businesses.

It also recommended introducing stronger payment security mechanisms for municipal public-private partnerships, including escrow-backed arrangements and cost-reflective tariffs.

Additionally, the report emphasised the need to strengthen project preparation capacity at the state level, including developing feasibility studies, improving waste data systems and creating investment-ready project pipelines.

Obasiohia said reforms would need to be tailored to individual states because Lagos, Ogun, Kano and Abia differ significantly in terms of institutional capacity, creditworthiness and market maturity.

“The opportunity in Nigeria’s waste-to-value sector is significant. Unlocking that opportunity will require targeted policy actions that reduce investor risk, improve project bankability and create the conditions needed for long-term private sector participation,” he said.

The GCIEP team also emphasised the need for sustained dialogue and collaboration among government agencies, industry professionals and other stakeholders to unlock the sector’s full potential.

Such collaboration, the statement added, could drive job creation, increase incomes and deliver significant environmental benefits.