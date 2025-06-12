Nigeria’s Petrol Import Bill Declines By 54% In Q1 2025

Share

Nigeria’s petrol import bill fell significantly in the first quarter of 2025, dropping by 54% year-on-year to ₦1.76 trillion ($1.2 billion) from ₦3.81 trillion ($2.6 billion) recorded in Q1 2024, according to the latest Foreign Trade Statistics report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report, obtained by New Telegraph on Thursday, also showed a 47% quarter-on-quarter decline from the ₦3.3 trillion spent on petrol imports in Q4 2024.

This marks the country’s lowest quarterly petrol import bill since 2020 and reflects the growing impact of domestic refining, particularly the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery, which began full-scale operations in late 2024.

The refinery’s output has significantly reduced Nigeria’s reliance on foreign fuel imports.

A five-year review of first-quarter petrol import figures revealed a steady rise in import bills until 2024.

Nigeria spent ₦732 billion on petrol imports in Q1 2020, ₦1.29 trillion in Q1 2021, and ₦2.69 trillion in Q1 2022.

The figure slightly dipped to ₦2.03 trillion in Q1 2023 before surging to a record ₦3.81 trillion in Q1 2024.

With the Q1 2025 bill down to ₦1.76 trillion, petrol import costs have now returned to pre-2022 levels, suggesting that domestic refining is increasingly replacing foreign supply.

According to the NBS report, petrol remained Nigeria’s top imported product from ECOWAS countries in Q1 2025.

The country imported ₦89.18 billion worth of petrol from the subregion, accounting for 44.51% of Nigeria’s total imports from ECOWAS.

On a continental scale, the report noted that petrol made up 41.86% of Nigeria’s total trade inflow from West Africa and 11.63% of total imports from across Africa.

