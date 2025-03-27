Nigeria’s Pension System At Crossroads As Don Call For Urgent Reform

Share

Professor Mathew Olasehinde Fashagba of the Federal University Lokoja has called for urged reform, as the Nigeria Pension system is facing a critical juncture.

Prof Fashagba, who is also a Professor of Business Administration in the University, made this call while delivering the University’s 25th Inaugural Lecture.

He said the needed reforms ensure the sustainability and adequacy of retirement benefits for millions of Nigerians.

According to him, the current pension system, established under the Pension Reform Act of 2004, has been plagued by inadequate funding, inefficient management, and widespread corruption. “As a result, many pensioners have been left without access to their hard-earned retirement benefits, forcing them into poverty and desperation.”

Prof Fashagba recommended a guaranteed minimum pension for retirees, which is complemented by the government through special legitimized funds created for that purpose.

“The government must provide funds to complement pension benefits for retirees with little amount into the retirement savings account to ensure that no retiree suffers old age poverty.”

“Pension benefits should be seen and accorded the same importance as employee wages and be given timely remittance. The government should be able to demonstrate willingness to bring to justice any defaulters of timely remittance.”

“Good economic management is paramount to prevent old age poverty. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the stability of the nation’s currency.”

“Corruption must be completely eliminated. You would recall that one of the major problems that led to the replacement of the old scheme was corruption. Corruption remains an active threat to the success of the contributory pension scheme,” he added.

He, therefore, explained the need for all to unite in advocating for pension reform to ensure a better system for the elderly, adding that the old people have contributed their best to national development.

H,e however said that failure to take care of the old shows that the society is irresponsible.

Also speaking at the Inaugural Lecture, the Vice Chancellor Federal University Lokoja, Prof Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi, said Pensions are a crucial aspect of financial security for retirees, ensuring that they can maintain a decent standard of living after years of service.

However insisted that the adequacy of retirement benefits remains a subject of concern, with many pensioners struggling to access their entitlements due to systemic inefficiencies and policy gaps.

“At Federal University Lokoja, we place high value on research that drives policy formulation and implementation. Our inaugural lecture series is one of the many avenues through which we encourage intellectual discourse and contribute to national development.”

“Each lecture enriches our collective understanding of contemporary issues and reinforces the role of the university as a center for knowledge creation and dissemination,” he added.

