Nigeria’s Pension Fund Seeks To Diversify With Focus On Infrastructure

Nigeria’s pension fund regulator wants to diversify investments with more focus on infrastructure and private equity, spokesperson for the regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ibrahim Buwai, told Reuters.

This is a move that could unlock a major new source of capital in Africa’s most populous nation.

The voluntary and privately managed Retirement Savings Account held assets of N23.26 trillion ($14.58 billion) as of February, with 60 per cent of that invested in government debt and less than 10 per cent in corporate securities.

Diversification would allow the fund to seek out higher-yield investment, Buwai said. “The current investment strategy can be improved, especially given the issue of inflation. It’s safer to have more options in the mix that guarantee real returns,” he said.

He added that PenCom was seeking out commercially viable infrastructure investments rather than subsidised projects such as public housing.

The potential investment pivot comes as Nigeria – Africa’s biggest oil producer – faces a significant infrastructure deficit, projected by ratings agency Augusto & Co. to reach $878 billion by 2040.

With only 30 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated 200,000 km (124,274 miles) of roads paved, the deficit, which extends to bridges, schools, and other public utilities, is a brake on economic growth and development.

In order to diversify investments and put pension resources to work to remedy the problem, however, fund managers say stringent rules for acceptable investable instruments must first be loosened.

In its December mandate, for example, PenCom restricted investment to companies with a corporate rating of A, which are typically multinationals with limited commercial paper issuance. Pension fund administrators considering B-rated companies, meanwhile, were required to provide additional guarantees.

