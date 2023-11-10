Nigeria’s Peace, Unity Depend On Military – Ebonyi Commissioner

Ebonyi State Commissioner For Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu has said that the peace and unity of Nigeria are dependant on the Military.

She stated this while addressing the National Defence College, Course 32 Study team, who toured Chuba Okadigbo’s International Airport, Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

She said, “Over the years, the military in Nigeria have not changed, and the unity of Nigeria is dependent on them.

“The efforts the military is putting to ensure that the country is peaceful can never be over-emphasized. Over the years, without the military, I don’t know what would have happened to Nigeria.

“And despite that, we have so many challenges around the world, not only in Nigeria, and some of the problems we have are not only peculiar to Nigeria alone”.

She explained the efforts of Governor Francis Nwifuru to launch an airline for the state as soon as the airport’s runway was fixed.

“Our governor, Francis Nwifuru has the peace and unity of Nigeria at heart, and he welcomes any program that would promote peace and development of the country.

“The governor has a passion for making the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport functional, he made it possible for commercial flights to land and take off from here until it was discovered that the runway should be rehabilitated.

“The contractor, IDC, that is working on it are on ground, making sure that by May next year, all the things needed for the runway are done. The governor is negotiating to have our own Ebonyi Airways, that’s our own flight. And as soon the runway is ready, we launch it” she said.

The commissioner inaugurated a legal department to tackle issues of crisis in the Aviation ministry.

“The Inauguration of the legal department of the Chuba Okadigbo’s International Airport is to ensure that there is peace, unity and order in the Aviation ministry.

“Even the issues of contractors not doing their work well or contractors abandoning their works, or contractors being overpaid, contractors not being paid at all, will be trashed from the ministry before it gets to the public.

“Wherever we are in this country, you know that the issues of transport, especially flight cancellation, flight missing, overpayment, etc have constituted a lot of problems, and if we don’t track it from the ministry, it may escalate.

“These are people that try to ensure that there is peace and order in Nigeria and anything that is short of peace, there will be no development, no progress and their course is quite applauded.

“The innovation came at the right time, because by this time next year, once the runway is completed, there will be heavy activities here. This is an international airport, and there will be challenges but with the legal department, they will be able to handle these things. We are prioritizing the issue of security, peace and development” she added.