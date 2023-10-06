Nigeria’s Paying For Neglecting Teachers’ Education – COEASU President

The National President of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Dr Smart Odunayo Olug- beko, has attributed the myriads of problems confronting the country to the ‘wilful neglect’ of teachers’ education by the government. Olugbeko spoke yesterday at an event organised by the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta branch of COEASU to celebrate the world teachers’ day in Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme of the event; “Transformation in Education Begins with Teachers,” Olug- beko lamented the acute shortage of teachers in primary and secondary schools, declaring that Nigeria may not have quality teachers again if the government continues to neglect and underfund colleges of education.

According to him, Nigeria is paying for its years of neglecting teachers’ education, adding that the country will continue to produce bandits, terrorists, armed robbers and prostitutes if the government does not adequately fund education.

“Teachers’ education is as important as the institution that produces those teachers, therefore if we talk about colleges of education today; it is the one system that the government has wilfully neglected to the extent that promotion of teachers has been adversely affected.

“Our country is suffering from the neglect it has meted to teachers’ education and until the country rises up to its responsibilities and puts teachers’ education in the front burner, all our efforts at repositioning the country will continue to elude us. “The government of Nigeria, if it wants to seriously address the myriads of problems that it confronts, teachers’ education must be given the priority it deserves,” he said.