Nigeria’s Participation In 2024 Hajj Shaky-shari’ah Council

The Supreme Council for Sharia’s in Nigeria (SCSN) has raised concern over the participation of Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia, saying it was imperative for the federal and state governments to intervene. A statement signed by SCSN’s Secretary General, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, in Abuja, expressed the Council’s worry that intended Nigerian pilgrims’ participation in the spiritual exercise this year was hanging in the balance.

The worry, according to Baba-Ahmed, stemmed from the state of preparations for the annual religious rite with Nigeria yet to make any serious preparations despite deadlines set by the Saudi Arabian authorities. While stating that the current situation puts intending pilgrims in danger, the SCSN asserted that the pace of preparations is creating fear among Nigerians who have made payments yet are unsure of the possibilities that they have made the right payments, or if they will be able to perform this year’s Hajj.

According to the Council, its investigation revealed that there were deficits in preparations for the exercise so far, adding that there were fears that Saudi authorities’ deadlines might be breached. This, it noted, may lead to the intending pilgrims, particularly first timers, being in danger of being denied or prevented from performing Hajj, which the Council described as “important obligation”.

The statement reads: “The Council’s extensive consultations and investigations reveal disturbing deficits in the state of preparations of the Hajj. “Deadlines set by the Saudi Arabian authorities are in danger of being breached with thousands of potential pilgrims who have made payments unsure of the possibilities that they have made the right payments, or if they will be able to perform the Hajj.”

“As at today, it is most unlikely that even half of Nigeria’s allocated slots are most unlikely to be filled. “And even more worrying, is that thousands who have paid some amounts, including those that paid the amounts stipulated within the time set by NAHCON and first timers are in danger of being denied or prevented from performing this important obligation.”