Nigeria’s Opposition Not Dead, It’s Under Siege

The recent statement by a former Labour Party (LP) candidate, Benjamin Brantford, declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a “dead party” and dismissing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as “unstructured,” is a loud political alarm bell that every Nigerian must hear—and critically interrogate.

This rhetoric, while sounding like personal opinion, is part of a larger and more sinister script: the calculated dismantling of Nigeria’s opposition space through unconstitutional activities, strategic co-option, psychological warfare, and institutional capture—all aimed at ensuring the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) victory in 2027 whether or not Nigerians want it.

Brantford’s defection to the APC is not a shock. It is consistent with the APC’s aggressive post-2023 survival strategy: destroy internal opposition, weaponize insecurity and poverty, buy loyalty with federal appointments, and declare all others irrelevant.

The claim that PDP is dead ignores the fact that the party still governs many states, retains significant support across geopolitical zones, and commands a national structure no other party—not even APC—can replicate without merger.

The claim that ADC lacks structure ignores the emerging appeal of alternative parties and youth-driven movements like the Obidients, many of whom now view the ADC as a possible bridge between traditional party politics and issue-based 21st-century governance.

The real issue here is not about party logos or INEC registration papers—it is about the destruction of democratic choice in Nigeria. Let’s not be fooled. The purpose of this orchestrated narrative is to depress voters, demoralise opposition supporters, and create a false aura of inevitability around Tinubu’s second term.

If Nigerians believe that PDP, ADC, or any other opposition party has no hope, they will stop participating. That’s exactly what APC wants: an unopposed ride back to power in 2027, but this must not be allowed to happen. Brantford’s praise of APC infrastructure efforts in Adamawa State cannot erase the glaring economic collapse, insecurity, fuel hardship, and institutional decay across the rest of Nigeria. Under the APC, Nigerians are paying the highest cost of living in history.

Petrol is expensive and the naira is weak. Youth unemployment has reached tragic levels. Farmers cannot access their land because of terrorism. Religious and ethnic divisions are worsening. Corruption thrives unchecked. And yet, with all these crises, APC leaders like Brantford still believe they deserve unquestioned political control?

The arrogance is astounding. The idea that the PDP cannot move forward because of an internal crisis is dishonest. Every political party globally goes through reform cycles, especially after election losses. But unlike APC, the PDP is still rooted in internal democracy and constitutional contestation.

If anything, the crises within PDP are signs of democratic resistance—not death. And that resistance is growing. To win in 2027, the opposition must now rise above fragmentation and ego. The future of Nigerian democracy lies in coalition-building. PDP, ADC, LP, SDP, and other credible actors must initiate immediate steps toward forming a united opposition coalition.

They must embrace shared platforms, delegate candidacy through internal consensus or primaries, and pool resources to match APC’s federal war chest. The same strategy that brought APC to power in 2015 must be deployed against them now—but with integrity and public trust as the driving force, not deception and blackmail.

Young Nigerians are watching. The diaspora is watching. International observers are watching. No matter how many former generals or opportunists defect to APC, the soul of Nigeria is still alive in the people. And that soul is angry, hungry, betrayed, and ready to fight—not with weapons, but with votes, ideas, and collective defiance.

The opposition is not dead. It is under siege. But siege is not death. Sieges can be broken. Nigeria’s political opposition must remember this truth, and act now.

They must not wait for 2026 or for INEC to roll out a new timetable. The campaign for 2027 must begin today—in churches, in mosques, in marketplaces, on campuses, in homes, and in digital spaces.

The ruling party wants Nigerians to believe they have no option. Let us prove them wrong. Let every Nigerian rise to say: we have a choice, we have a voice, and we will use it to rescue our democracy in 2027. Power does not belong to the APC. Power belongs to the people. And the people are coming.