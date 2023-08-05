Nigeria’s OPEC Quota Remain Unchanged As Oil Price Rises

The current crude oil production output quota of Nigeria and other members of the Organisations of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remained unchanged.

This is the decision of OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The Committee took the decision yesterday during its teleconference.

This is as Brent crude prices rallied further fol- lowing the JMMC meeting. Brent crude was $85.54 per barrel at 3:10 PM (GMT+1).

The committee also stated that it will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions and recognized Saudi Arabia for its efforts at supporting the stability of the oil market through the Kingdom’s voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day, which was extended to the end of September, as of August 3, 2023.