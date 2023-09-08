Nigeria’s Oil Supply Increased By 60,000b/d To Hit 1.38mbpd In August – Report

…’ Nigeria, Iran, Iraq raise OPEC+ output by 120,000 b/d in August’

Nigeria’s crude supply in August to the international oil market increased by 0.06mbpd (60,000 b/d) to hit 1.38mbpd, from 1.32mbpd in July, which is an increase of 0.06mbpd (60,000 b/d.), the latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights revealed.

Analysis of the report showed that regardless of the increase, Nigeria was unable to meet its OPEC Quota of 1.742mbpd by 0.362mbpd.

The report released on Friday also showed that increased crude oil supply from Nigeria, Iran and Iraq pushed up the crude oil output of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) by 120,000 barrels per day in August.

It stated that increases in Iran, Iraq and Nigeria more than offset further crude reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

It explained that OPEC+ production averaged 40.52 million b/d in August, with the 13 members of OPEC producing 190,000 b/d month on month. It added that output from the non-OPEC countries in the coalition contracted by 70,000 b/d.

It said, “Even with the net increase, the group’s output remains well below levels earlier this summer, with Saudi Arabia implementing a voluntary 1 million b/d cut since July to help bolster market prices.”

According to the report, Iraq produced 4.32mbpd in August which is an increase of 0.11mbpd from 4.21mbpd in July and 0.100mbpd shortfall to its 4.220mbpd OPEC quota.

The report further showed that Iran’s supply in August was 2.95mbpd, 0.19mbpd increase to 2.76mbpd in July.

S&P said, “Saudi Arabia’s crude production was 8.95 million b/d in August, down 100,000 b/d month-on-month and at its lowest since May 2021, the survey showed.

“The biggest non-OPEC producer in the group, Russia, lowered production by 20,000 b/d month to 9.4 million b/d in August. Russia in July had pledged a 500,000 b/d supply cut but specified that it pertains to exports, not production. It has since said it will ease back its cut to 300,000 b/d from September.

“The Saudi restraint — which comes on top of smaller cuts made by other OPEC+ members since May — has largely been credited for the recent rise in crude prices to 10-month highs, as they come at a time when many forecasters are expecting a tight market.”

It added, “Output increases in Iran, Iraq and Nigeria are mitigating the impact of the major Saudi cut. Iranian production of 2.95 million b/d was the highest since November 2018, according to the survey, as its exports to China remain strong.

“Sanctions pressure on Iran has also eased considerably as Western countries focus on measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, enabling customers to take more Iranian crude without fear of enforcement. Iran is exempt from a production quota under the OPEC+ agreement.

“Production in Iraq grew 110,000 b/d as internal consumption increased, while Nigerian output was up 60,000 b/d, as loading resumed at the Forcados terminal, after an underwater leak disrupted loading for a month.”