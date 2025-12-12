Nigeria’s Oil Rises To 1.436mbpd, Fails OPEC Quota Again

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose marginally to 1.436 million barrels per day (mbpd) in November, which was an increase of 35,000 barrels per day from that of October that was 1.401mbpd, using direct communication.

This is contained in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released yesterday.

Inspite of the marginal increase, Nigeria did not meeting its OPEC-assigned quota of 1.5mbpd for the fourth consecutive month, as evidenced by the report. Nigeria meet OPEC quota the last in July 2025.

The MOMR report showed that Libya’s output increased by 14,000b’d from 1.352mbpd in October to 1.365mbpd in November, Saudi Arabia’s production rose by 48,000b\d from 10.002mbpd in October to 10.050mbpd in November; United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) output increase by 8,000b\d from 3.355mbpd in October to 3.363mbpd in November while Venezuala increased its output from 1.132mbpd in October to 1.142mbpd, an increase of 10,000b\d.

Buit using secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude production declined by 11,000b/d from 1.496mbpd in October to 1.486mbpd in November while Saudi Arabia’s production rose by 54,000b\d from 10.000mbpd in October to 10.053mbpd in November, UAE’s production increased by 16,000b\d from 3.361mbpd in October to 3.378mbpd in November, Libya’s crude output rose by 4,000b\d from 1.282mbpd in October to 1.285mbpd.

The total NonOPEC DoC rose by 44,000b\d from 14.540mbpd in October to 14.585mbpd while total Doc increased by 4,000b\d from 43.022mbpd in October to 43.065mbpd in November. OPEC said: “Total DoC crude oil production averaged 43.06 mb/d in November 2025, which is 43 tb/d higher, Moth-on-Month (mo-m).

On World Oil Supply, OPEC said: “Non-DoC liquids production (i.e. liquids production from countries not participating in the DoC) is forecast to grow by around 1.0 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.1 mb/d. This represents a mere upward revision of about 50 tb/d only, compared with last month’s assessment.

This minor upward revision is mainly to accommodate for seasonality and data received so far for 4Q25. Growth is set to be driven by the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina.

“In 2026, non-DoC liquids production is forecast to grow by 0.6 mb/d to average 54.8 mb/d, with growth unchanged from last month’s assessment. The main drivers of liquid production growth are expected to be Brazil, Canada, the US and Argentina.”