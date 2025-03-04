Nigeria’s Oil Refining Sector Records First Quarterly Growth In 5 Years

Share

The Nigerian oil refining sub-sector achieved a significant growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is the first quarterly growth in five years, as it posted a real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 9.59 per cent in Q4’24, according data on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Findings showed that the last time the subsector posted positive growth was when it expanded by 33.6 per cent in Q4’18.

The report, however, showed that in nominal terms, the subsector was valued at N20.5 billion in 2024, lower than the N22.8 billion recorded in the previous year.

It further showed that beyond refining, the broader oil sector sustained growth throughout 2024, recording an annual GDP expansion of 5.54 per cent, which is a major rebound from the 2.22 per cent.

Industry sources opined that the commencement of operations by the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Limited in mid-2024, fostered growth in the subsector.

According to the reports, this development substantially reduced Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel, reduced foreign exchange demand for fuel imports, which could result in improvement on the country’s balance of trade.

NBS report showed that on a quarterly basis, the oil sector sustained positive growth across all four quarters. However, growth in Q4’24 slowed to 1.48 per cent, as a result of base effects from the high 12.11 per cent expansion recorded in Q4’23.

The report identified several factors as contributing to the impressive achievements in the Nigerian oil industry. It noted that favourable international crude oil prices and increased crude oil output boosted Nigeria’s oil earnings.

The report showed that Nigeria’s average crude oil production improved from 1.44 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2023 to 1.5 mbpd in 2024.

Furthermore, enhanced security measures and targeted interventions have reduced crude oil theft, improved production and boosting investor confidence in the sector.

