Nigeria’s Oil Productions Hit 566m Barrels In 2024

Nigeria produced a total of 566,794,493 barrels of crude oil and condensate from January to December 2024, according to data sourced from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The country had its least production in April with a total of 43,423,051 barrels produced in crude oil and condensate, while it recorded its highest oil production of a total of 51,694,357 in crude oil and condensate in December 2024.

A breakdown shows that Nigeria produced 46,022,147 barrels of crude oil, 1,527,549 barrels of blended condensate, and 4,144,661 of unblended condensate.

The data showed that the daily average production in December was 1,667,560 barrels per day, consisting of both Crude oil (1,484,585 bpd) and condensate (182,975 bpd).

Nigeria produced in November, a total of crude oil of 50,714,537 barrels produced comprising 44,569,683 barrels of crude oil, 4,750,362 barrels of unblended condensate, and 1,394,492 barrels of blended condensate.

According to the report, the daily average production including condensate in 2024 are as follows: January – 1.64mbpd; February – 1.53mbpd; March – 1.44mbpd; April – 1.45mbpd; May – 1.47mbpd; June – 1.50mbpd; July – 1.53mbpd; August – 1.57mbpd; September – 1.54mbpd; October – 1.54mbpd; November – 1.69mbpd and December – 1.67mbpd.

A cursory look at the data showed that Nigeria achieved its highest daily average in November with an average of 1.69 million barrels produced per day, followed by December with an average of 1.69 million barrels per day.

Further analysis showed that the country recorded in December, the lowest production in a day of 1.57 million, while the peak production was 1.79 million b/d.

