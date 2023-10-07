Nigeria’s Oil Production to Recover, Still Below OPEC Quota –World Bank

Kerosene Price Skyrocketed in August –NBS

Nigeria’s crude oil production will recover between 2024 and 2025 but the expected recovery will still be below its assigned quota figures from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the World Bank has said.

This was disclosed in the October 2023 report of the World Bank titled: Africa’s pulse. It said: “Oil production is projected to recover in 2024–25, but it will continue to be below the OPEC+ quota. Imports of fuel products are expected to decline as the new refinery ramps up production.”

Nigeria’s output quotas were agreed by OPEC and its allies OPEC+ to be 1.826 million bpd for August 2023; 1.830 million bpd, (September); 1.826 million bpd (October), and 1.747 million (November). However, in June 2023; OPEC+ agreed to cut global oil production by 1.393 million barrels per day, and reduced Nigeria’s oil production quota by 20.7 per cent.

According to the World Bank Report, Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow from 2.9% in 2023 to an average rate of 3.7% between 2024 to 2025, which translates into growth per capita of 1.3% in the highlighted period. This the bank noted is insufficient to reduce extreme poverty in Nigeria.

It also predicted that economic growth would continue to be driven by services, trade, construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene skyrocketed by 57.18 per cent, reach- ing N1,272.40 per litre in August 2023; according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The report stated that the sharp increase from N809.52 in August 2022 highlighted escalating energy costs.