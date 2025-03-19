Nigeria’s Oil Production Threatened As Explosions Rock 450,000 Bpd TNP

Share

two suspects arrested

Nigeria’s oil production and export have been threatened following the explosions that rocked oil facilities in Rivers State. The development is also expected to negatively impact foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The first was the explosion at the TransNiger Pipeline (TNP), which is one of Nigeria’s largest oil pipelines.

New Telegraph learnt yesterday that the explosion, which local residents said occurred late Monday evening, sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky that were visible from miles away.

They said they heard a loud sound followed by intense heat and flames. It was gathered that the incident occurred near Bodo-Bonny Road, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, which is currently under construction by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc through a joint funding partnership between Nigeria LNG Limited and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It was further gathered that it had caused major disruption and precipitated concerns about environmental damage and economic losses. TNP is a major oil transportation artery in Nigeria, has a capacity of approximately 450,000 barrels per day (bpd).

However, actual transported volumes have varied due to factors such as oil theft and vandalism. As of March 2024, improved security measures led to an increase in transported crude, with volumes exceeding 200,000 bpd over the preceding six months.

