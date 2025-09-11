Nigeria’s Oil Production Slumped In August – OPEC

Nigeria’s oil production slumped in August, according to the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released on Thursday.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria’s production fell by 73,000 barrels per day in August, from 1.507 million barrels per day (mbpd) in July to 1.434mbpd in August.

But using secondary sources, the nation’s oil production declined by 8,000 b/d from 1.557mbpd in July to 1.549mbpd in August. Total OPEC doc was 27.470mbpd in July and 27.948mbpd in August, an increase of 478,000 b/d; Total Non-OPEC doc was 14.422mbpd in July and 14.452mbpd in August, a rise of 31,000 b/d, while Total Doc was 41.891mbpd in July and 42.400mbpd in August, a decline of 509,000 b/d.

According to the MOMR, using direct communication, Saudi Arabia was 9.525mbpd in July and 9.722mbpd in August, an increase of 197,000b/d; United Arab Emirate, 3.141mbpd in July and 3.240mbpd in August, a rise of 99,000b\d; Iraq, 3.692mbpd in July and 3.742mbpd in August, a rise of 50,000 b\d while Kuwait’s production in July was 2.445mbpd and 2.489mbpd in August, an increase of 44,000b/d.

The report said: “Total DoC crude oil production averaged 42.40 mb/d in August 2025, which is 509 tb/d higher, m-o-m.”

Giving a report on World Oil Demand, OPEC said: “Global oil demand growth for 2025 is forecast at about 1.3 mb/d, year-on-year (y-o-y), unchanged from last month’s assessment.

“The OECD oil demand is projected to expand by about 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, mostly due to OECD Americas, supported by a marginal increase from OECD Europe. However, OECD Asia-Pacific demand is expected to show a slight y-o-y decline. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d, y-o-y, driven largely by Other Asia, China and India, with all other regions showing healthy growth as well.

“The forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 also remains unchanged from last month’s assessment at a healthy 1.4 mb/d, y-o-y. The OECD is expected to grow by about 0.2 mb/d, y-o-y, with OECD Americas expected to lead oil demand growth in the region. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d, led by Other Asia, followed by India and China.”

On World oil supply, OPEC said: “Non-DoC liquids production (i.e. liquids production from countries not participating in the DoC) is forecast to expand by around 0.8 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.0 mb/d, unchanged from last month’s assessment.

“Growth is set to be driven by the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina, with the main decline anticipated in Angola. In 2026, non-DoC liquids production is forecast to grow by 0.6 mb/d to average 54.6 mb/d, also unchanged from last month’s assessment. The main liquids production growth drivers are again set to be Brazil, Canada, the US, and Argentina.

“DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids in 2025 are expected to expand by 0.1 mb/d to average 8.7 mb/d. In 2026, DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids are forecast to grow by another 0.1 mb/d to average 8.8 mb/d. OPEC NGLs and non-conventional liquids production are set to rise by 130 tb/d in 2025 to average 5.9 mb/d, and then increase by 150 tb/d in 2026 to average 6.0 mb/d.

“DoC crude oil production in August increased by 509 tb/d, m-o-m, averaging 42.40 mb/d, as reported by available secondary sources.”