Nigeria’s Oil Production Rises To 1.8mbpd In July As Minister Seeks Energy Security

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that Nigeria’s oil production in July rose to 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd).

Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production (NUPRC), Mr. Enorense Amadasu, spoke at the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE 2025) in Lagos on Monday.

The conference with the theme: Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy, was organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Komolafe said: “The Commission is pursuing the Project 1 MMBOPD Incremental initiative with modest gains recorded owing to the multi-stakeholder collaborative approach adopted. We are glad to report that we crossed the 1.8 MMBOPD mark on peak production last month, with average production hovering at 1.78 MMBOPD.”

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said Nigeria must move from energy poverty to energy security.

He stated that the adoption of digital solutions, automation, and data-driven tools across the gas value chain is essential.

He explained that from reservoir monitoring to distribution analytics, emerging technologies can enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimise delivery, adding that the ministry continues to collaborate with industry players to foster digital innovation.

He said, “Nigeria’s pathway to a sustainable energy future is one of collaboration. Government alone cannot achieve this vision. We need the insight of professionals like you, the enterprise of our private sector, the innovation of our youth, and the support of our global partners.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, stated that as the world transitions toward renewable energy sources, innovation must lead the way.

He stated that from advanced alternative data acquisition to modern business techniques, like airborne surveys, technology is making exploration more precise, environmentally conscious, and cost-effective.

He said that, furthermore, with the rise of artificial intelligence, there is a transformation in how oil and gas inflation is handled, delivering high productivity and lower costs, and improving the country’s ability to start national and global energy projects.

Lokpobiri was represented by a Technical Assistant, Business to the minister, Engr Biowe Ororowa.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bayo Ojulari, who spoke virtually, said Nigerians found themselves at the critical inflexion point where the very issues of energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic development must be reconciled.

He said, “The challenges before us, climate change, capital fires, and supply disruptions are too complex to be addressed in five years.”

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed, said Nigeria needs to leverage the relevant resources required to build this energy-enhanced planet and a sustainable and globally competitive plan.

He stated that technology is one of the most important resources to be amassed in this class, adding that technology represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the economic sector.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiodu Ogunleye, said the energy sector, particularly oil and gas, remains central to Nigeria’s economic strategy.

He said: “We also recognise that a future forward strategy must embrace sustainability, innovation, and local capacity development.

“Our administration has deliberately aligned itself with this vision by championing policies and initiatives that promote clean energy adoption, investment in human capital, and enabling infrastructure to support both upstream and downstream energy operations in Lagos.”