The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production has increased from less than one million barrels per day a few months ago to 1.67mbpd by Wednesday, August 30. He also said fuel consumption in Nigeria has fallen from approximately 66.7 million litres daily before the removal of subsidies to approximately 46 million today.

He explained that this translated to about a 30 percent reduction in N PCL’s demand for foreign exchange to import fuel. Nigeria’s oil production rises to 1.67mbpd –Kyari He spoke during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday where he was with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun. Kyari said: “We did have substantial challenges with security which I also confirmed this morning that Mr President has reengineered the security approach and we are seeing a very significant change in our production environment.

May I also use this opportunity to say that I was checking the actual data for crude oil and condensate for Wednesday? It is at 1.67mbpd. This is substantial if you look at the situation where we were almost going below a million barrels about some months ago.

This is quite substantial. “I also confirm that Mr. President has taken significant steps to de-bottleneck the industry in such a way that resources can come in. One of them is the tax reforms. Today, this industry is clinching under 13 different taxes. And I know the team of the reform is already looking at how to see that the fiscal environment in this critical sector is stable because no one invests in this industry unless he has a line of ten years of fiscal stability.

“I know this is part of the recommendations that we have made to the team. And with that, we are already seeing interest, people wanting to come to invest in our industry and those who are already with us, coming back to invest. Otherwise, as long as there is fiscal instability and huge instability, businesses typically do not come.