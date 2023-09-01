New Telegraph

September 1, 2023
Nigeria's Oil Production Increases To 1.6mbpd, Daily Fuel Consumption Reduces To 46m – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that Nigeria’s oil production has increased from less than one million barrels per day a few months ago to 1.6mbpd by Wednesday, August 30.

He also said fuel consumption in Nigeria has fallen from approximately 66.7 million litres daily before the removal of subsidies to approximately 46 million today.

He explained that this translated to about a 30% reduction in NNPCL’s demand for foreign exchange to import fuel.

He spoke during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Kyari was flanked by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

