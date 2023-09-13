Nigeria’s Oil Production Hits 1.18mbpd In August – OPEC

Iran, Nigeria, and Iraq increasing crude production inspired the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to boost August production, according to the group.

The latest oil production figures obtained from OPEC showed that oil production in Nigeria rose from 1.081mbpd in July to 1.181mbpd in August.

Oil production from the 13 members of the organization, OPEC, averaged 27.45 million barrels per day (mb/d) in August 2023, higher by 113 thousand barrels per day (tb/d) on a month-on-month, OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report released Tuesday.

The report also noted that crude oil production in Saudi Arabia, Angola, and Venezuela declined in the same month.

Nigeria’s crude oil production climbed to 1,269 million barrels per day, from 1,171 million in July 2023, while Angola’s output fell 60,000 bpd to 1.155 million barrels a day from 1,175 in July, an OPEC survey, which cites secondary data sources, said.

However, according to the oil cartel’s direct communication data, Nigeria’s crude oil production climbed to 1,181 million barrels per day, from 1,081 million in July 2023.

READ ALSO:

OPEC indicated it gets its crude oil production figures mainly from two sources, either as direct communication by member countries or by information released by secondary energy intelligence platforms.

Nigeria’s August crude production was 98,000 barrels higher than its July production figure as the country continues to recover from a heavily disrupted crude sector plagued by oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Over the years, crude theft and pipeline vandalism and its negative impact on the country’s economy have been a source of concern to the Nigerian government.