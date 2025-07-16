Nigeria’s Oil Production Hit 1.505mbdp in June –OPEC

…to seek 25 per cent increase in 2027- Ojulari

Nigeria’s crude oil production hit 1.505 million barrels per day in June 2025, using direct communication, according to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This was contained in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for June released yesterday. This showed an increase of 53,000 barrels per day from 1.453mbpd in May.

The 1.505mbpd is above OPEC’s quota of 1.5mbpd for Nigeria. It also meant that Nigeria produced the highest in Africa and is the production third most improved OPEC country. Saudi Arabia’s production increased from 9.184mbpd in May to 9.360mbpd in June an increase of 176,000b/d.

United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) output rose from 2.930mbpd in May to 3.033mbpd in June, an increase of 103,000b/d. Iraq’s production rose from 3.605mbpd in May to 3.627mbpd in June, an increase of 22,000b/d. But using secondary sources, Nigeria’s output rose 1.528mbpd in May to 1.547mbpd in June, an increase of 19,000b/d. Saudi Arabia increased its output by 173,000b/d from 9.183mbpd in May to 9.356mbpd in June.

UAE increased output by 83,000b/d from 2.970mbpd in May to 3.053mbpd in June. Russia’output rose by 41,000b/d from 8.984mbpd in May to 9.025mbpd in June. IR Iran’s production fell by 62,000b/d from 3.303mbpd in May to 3.24mbpd in June. Libya’s production fell by 24,000b/d from 1.304mbpd in May to 1.280mbpd in June.

The report also showed that Total OPEC output increased by 220,000 from 27.016mbpd in May to 27.235mbpd in June. Total Non-OPEC DoC, according to it. was 14.194mbpd in May while 14.323mbpd in June, an increase of 129,000b/d, while Total DoC was 41.210 in May as against 41.559mbpd in June, a rise of 349,000b/d.

According to the report, total DoC crude oil production averaged 41.56 mb/d in June 2025, which is 349 tb/d higher, m-o-m.

Meanwhile, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bashir Ojulari, has said that Nigeria will seek for a 25 per cent increase in the production quota from OPEC by 2027, according to Argus. He said: “We believe that with the increased demand being created in-country, we are now in a better position to also seek from OPEC to increase our production quota.”