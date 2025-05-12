Nigeria’s Oil Output Rises To 1.49m Barrels Per Day In April – NUPRC

Share

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to 1,485,700 barrels per day (bpd) in April, representing a 6.06% increase from the 1,400,783 bpd recorded in March, according to the latest figures from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The data, released on Monday, marks the first month-on-month growth in crude output in 2025.

With the inclusion of condensates, total oil production rose from 1.603 million bpd in March to 1.683 million bpd in April.

The daily average output for April stood at 1,683,307 bpd—comprising 1,485,700 bpd of crude oil and 197,607 bpd of condensates.

According to NUPRC, the April production level represents 99% of Nigeria’s 1.5 million bpd quota set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The report also revealed that the lowest and highest combined daily crude and condensate production figures in April were 1.60 million bpd and 1.73 million bpd, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Bayo Ojulari, has reiterated the company’s commitment to oil exploration in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Sunday, Ojulari emphasized NNPC Ltd’s intention to continue drilling for oil across the northern region as part of its broader national energy development strategy.

