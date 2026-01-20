Nigeria’s Non-Oil Exports Rise By 11.5% To $6.1bn

Nigeria recorded her highest record in the non oil export value netting $6.1billion at the end of 2025 fiscal year, representing a year-on-year increase of about 11.5 per cent over and above the $5.46 billion recorded in 2024.

The record confirmed on Mon‑ day in Abuja by the Executive Di‑ rector/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nnonye Ayeni, marks the highest non-oil export value achieved in the country since inception of the Council.

Quoting from the pre-shipment inspection agencies’ record, Nonye, who stated this when she addressed the media, said the record underscored the growing resilience and relevance of the non-oil export sector to Nigeria’s economy.

“This outstanding performance is not the total story as a lot of exports still go out informally through our various borders”, she said. In volume terms, total non-oil exports stood at 8.02million metric tonnes, reflecting a 10 per cent increase compared to the 7.29mil‑ lion metric tonnes recorded in the previous year.

In 2025, Nigeria exported a total of 281 non-oil products. The products cut across agricultural commodities, processed and semi processed goods, industrial inputs, and solid minerals, reflecting gradual progress toward value addition and broader product representation in global markets. Nigeria’s non-oil exports reached markets across 120 countries, with the Netherlands contributing 17.53%, Brazil 10.35 per cent, and India 7.63 per cent of non-oil export.

The three countries emerged as the top three destinations by value export. The export to Netherlands increased by 32.46 per cent with products including cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sesame seeds and others.. Export to Brazil increased by 19.07 per cent.