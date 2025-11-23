Nigeria’s Non-oil Export Getting Steadily Better In 2025 – Ayeni

Nonye Ayeni is a highly experienced professional currently serving as the Executive Director/CEO at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). In this interview with Journalists, she says that Nigeria’s non-oil export was improving steadily this year. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

You were reported to have said that Nigeria’s non-export performed well in the first half of 2025, rising by 19.5 per cent. Can you confirm this report?

Yes, in the first six months of this year, the nation’s non-oil exports climbed to $3.225 billion, marking a 19.59 per cent increase over the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The shipment volume also rose to 4.04 million metric tonnes from 3.83 million metric tonnes in the first half of 2024, driven by strong global demand for Nigerian products from emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Vietnam, and other African countries.

The report is on our website and it provides a comprehensive overview of the council’s achievements, challenges, and prospects as the year draws to a close. The growth in export value was matched by a rise in shipment volume, recalling that in the first quarter alone, non-oil exports were valued at $1.791 billion, a 24.75 per cent rise over the $1.436 billion posted in Q1 2024.

Volumes in the same quarter increased to 2.416 million metric tonnes, up 24.3 per cent from the 1.937 million metric tonnes shipped in the corresponding period last year. I can tell before the records are tabulated that we are even doing better in the second half of the year.

Nigerian exporters have often complained of numerous bottlenecks and certification standards that make them uncompetitive in the international market. Anything you can do to change the narrative?

We have assured them of our unwavering commitment to help them meet both mandatory and voluntary certification standards. We will help our exporters to meet standards such as FDA, HACCP, ISO, and Global G.A.P. etc.

To this end, we have organised workshops to equip exporters, MSMEs, women-led businesses, and agro-processors with vital knowledge about product certification for accessing international markets.

These certifications are not just stickers. They are signals of trust to global buyers and the Council had already facilitated certification for over 200 SMEs in 2025 alone, with a target of 400 by the year’s end all at no cost to their businesses. Product certification is strategically important in today’s competitive global trade environment.

International markets demand not only toptier quality but also strict compliance with health, safety, and environmental standards. It must, however, be noted that international products certification does not replace but compliments the services of regulatory agencies like NAFDAC, SON, and the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), whose roles are central to ensuring a credible and compliant export ecosystem.

What is the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) doing to strengthen Nigeria’s non-oil export sector?

The council has provided 23,239 hybrid seedlings and various farm inputs to 3,047 farmers across the country this year alone. The distribution was carried out under the council’s Corporate Social Investment initiative which covered cocoa, sesame, and oil palm seedlings to enhance both the quality and quantity of exportable produce.

The intervention has significantly boosted farmers’ production capacity to meet international demand, revealing that over 150 small and medium-sized enterprises have participated in the council’s Export Mentorship Programme.

Through the scheme, 60 exporters from different states were paired with five leading exporters for practical guidance, which has improved their knowledge, confidence, and competence in handling export documentation and procedures.

In addition, the council conducted sensitisation workshops in Lagos and Kano to highlight market opportunities within the spice value chain. More than 100 SMEs were exposed to information on global market standards and the export potential of their products.

Although challenges remain within the sector, the NEPC is committed to promoting economic diversification in line with the Federal Government’s agenda of job creation, poverty reduction, and sustainable growth. The council is also determined to scale up the volume and value of non-oil exports to drive inclusive economic development.

Is there anything that could be done to boost Nigeria’s share of world trade?

Yes, the SMEs need to embrace digital marketplaces to boost Nigeria’s share of global trade. Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) need to harness the power of digital marketplaces to expand their reach and grow the country’s share in global non-oil exports.

Digital trade is no longer optional but essential for businesses aiming for international relevance. Digital trade is the future. It is transformative and truly a game changer for any business that embraces the opportunities and potentials inherent in it.

“We recognize the pivotal role that digital tools and platforms play in trade, particularly in non-oil export, and our vision is to make the world a marketplace for Nigeria’s non-oil export products.

This is because the global trade dynamics have shifted, with technology levelling the playing field for even the smallest businesses. Markets are no longer defined by geography, but by connectivity. With just a smartphone or laptop, a business owner in Aba, Kano, or Makurdi can reach a customer in Ghana, Malaysia, or China.

What is the difference from the well-known old methods of conducting international business or even within national boundaries?

The advantages of e-commerce for SMEs are increased market accessibility, reduced overhead expenses, real-time consumer data, and effective scalability.

In order to stay competitive, entrepreneurs must start by creating a digital presence, interacting with clients on social media, implementing safe payment methods, collaborating with logistics companies, and taking part in online training courses.

NEPC has participated in the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) initiative, a project of the WTO/ITC aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs by helping them grow their businesses through international trade and digitalization.

NEPC was the only Business Support Organisation selected in Africa for the initiative. Through WEIDE, NEPC is working directly with women-led SMEs to improve their digital capabilities, enhance product visibility on global platforms, and build competitiveness, affirming our commitment to an inclusive digital trade agenda.

NEPC will continue to assist SMEs by assessing the quality of products and assisting companies in fulfilling the requirements for onboarding onto global platforms.

There is this World Trade Organisation (WTO) Women Exporters in Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, targeting to invest $50 million to create opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the digital economy. How will Nigerian women entrepreneurs benefit from this fund?

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) launched the first phase of the Women Exporters in Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund in Nigeria in August.

Under this phase, 16 Nigerian women entrepreneurs will receive $30,000 and 18 months of technical support, while each of the 130 beneficiaries will receive $5,000 and 12 months of dedicated business support.

The WEIDE Fund is a joint initiative of the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC) aimed at empowering women-led MSMEs to thrive in the digital economy by enhancing access to finance, building competitiveness, and connecting to global markets.

It was launched in Abuja in August by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who joined WTO Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.

The WEIDE Fund addresses long-standing barriers such as limited access to finance, networks, and digital infrastructure that have hindered women from reaching their full economic potential.