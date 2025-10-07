Nigeria’s Next Drug Control Masterplan Must Address Emerging Threats, Says Marwa

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has charged all stakeholders involved in the ongoing development of the next National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2026-2030) to ensure that the strategy document addresses new and emerging threats that sustain the illicit drug trade in Nigeria.

Marwa gave the admonition yesterday in Niger State during a five-day workshop to develop the fifth National Drug Control Master Plan for the country. he residential retreat is funded by the ECOWAS Commission and supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to him, “The task before us over the next few days is both strategic and historic. “The drug problem continues to evolve, and so must our response. The NDCMP 2026–2030 must be visionary yet practical; comprehensive yet targeted; and nationally owned yet regionally and globally aligned. “It must build on the achievements of the past while boldly addressing new and emerging threats, from synthetic drugs to dark-web trafficking, from poly-substance use to the illicit financial flows that sustain the drug trade.”

He reminded all the stakeholders that the workshop offers the rare opportunity to deliberate, analyse and agree on strategic priorities that will shape the trajectory of Nigeria’s response for the next five years. He said: “It is here that we will identify what has worked, acknowledge the gaps, and design innovative pathways for the future.”

He urged all participants to bring to bear their expertise, experience and commitment, adding that the workshop is not just about producing another document but about charting a collective vision to safeguard the health, security and wellbeing of Nigerians.

He reaffirmed the Agency’s readiness to provide leadership, coordination and technical support to ensure that the new Master Plan is not only developed but also effectively implemented. “I also pledge that we will continue to strengthen collaboration with our partners, both within Nigeria and across the ECOWAS sub-region, for we know that the drug challenge recognises no borders”, he stated.