‘Nigeria’s net FX reserves stood at $3.7bn at end of 2022’

JP Morgan has estimated that Nigeria’s net foreign exchange reserves stood at $3.7 billion at the end of last year. The American multinational financial institution disclosed this in its latest report on Nigeria entitled “Nigeria: Reform pause rather than fatigue.” It stated: “Based on partial information from the audited financial accounts, we estimate that CBN’s net FX reserves were around $3.7 billion at the end of last year, from $14.0 billion at the end-2021.” The bank, however, clarified that it arrived at the $3.7 billion by making some assumptions which if incorrect will change the figure in their estimates.

The assumptions, according to the lender are: “An addition of $5.0 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to external reserves to arrive at total gross FX reserves of $37.8 billion, broadly in line with the 30-day moving average of $37.08 billion previously published on the central bank’s website; adjusting the gross external reserves with three key FX liability lines that include, FX forwards ($6.84bn), securities lending ($5.5bn) and currency swaps ($21.3bn) and esti- mating currency swaps by backing out FX forwards and outstanding OTC Futures balances from an overall aggregate published in the financial accounts.”

Still, it noted that the CBN scan withstood the pressure accompanying the low FX reserve especially, as profit from swap arrangements between the CBN and commercial banks, the rates will continue to increase. The bank also predicts that Nigeria’s headline inflation will hit 28 per cent by the end of the year on the back of rising food prices and other impacts of the President Bola Tinubu’s reforms