Nigeria’s Navigational Aids Serviceable For Harmattan Operations – NAMA

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has dismissed claims that its navigational aids are unfit or poorly maintained for Harmattan operations, insisting that all systems are fully serviceable and compliant with international safety standards.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr Abdullahi Musa, the agency said all navigational aids at Federal Government airports are routinely maintained, flight-checked and calibrated in strict compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) as well as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NigCARs).

Musa explained that critical equipment, including Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) and other Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) infrastructure, undergo periodic ground and airborne verification to ensure operational accuracy, signal integrity and safety reliability.

According to him, all such activities are carried out under continuous regulatory oversight by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which audits compliance, validates calibration cycles and enforces corrective actions where required.

“In line with global best practices, NAMA does not operate in opacity. The status of navigational aids nationwide is formally published through Aeronautical Information Publications (AIP) Supplements, which are accessible to airlines, pilots, operators and international stakeholders,” he said.

“These processes are not discretionary. They are mandatory safety requirements, conducted using NAMA’s dedicated flight inspection and calibration aircraft, operated by highly trained technical and flight inspection personnel.”

Musa noted that AIP Supplement S81/2025, dated October 9, 2025, comprehensively documented the calibration and serviceability status of all navigational aids in Nigeria. At the time of publication, only the ILS facilities at Maiduguri, Ilorin, Owerri, Zaria, Minna and Calabar were approaching their due calibration dates, while all other systems nationwide remained within valid inspection periods.

He also addressed what he described as persistent misconceptions in public discourse, particularly the belief that Category III (CAT III) Instrument Landing Systems must be installed at all airports to ensure safety during Harmattan operations.

According to him, such assumptions are technically inaccurate and inconsistent with global aviation practice.

“The deployment of ILS CAT I, CAT II or CAT III is determined by operational need, traffic volume, aircraft equipage, airline capability and long-term meteorological data—not by prestige, optics or public perception,” Musa stated.

He disclosed that in December 2025, NAMA conducted a nationwide round of flight calibration exercises, restoring serviceability timelines across multiple locations, adding that the next round of calibration is scheduled to cover Katsina, Jos, Ilorin, Yola and Owerri airports early in the new year.

Musa further explained that many efficient international airports operate safely with CAT I or CAT II systems because prevailing weather conditions do not justify the complexity and cost of CAT III infrastructure, stressing that Nigeria is no exception.

He said historical meteorological data from Nigerian airports show that the lowest average runway visibility during Harmattan conditions is approximately 150 metres.

“In response to this operational reality, NAMA has designed, validated and published instrument approach procedures aligned with ILS CAT II minima, which adequately support safe aircraft operations even during the most challenging seasonal conditions experienced in the country,” he said.

He described suggestions that the absence of widespread CAT III systems compromises safety as misleading, stressing that aviation safety is determined by appropriateness and reliability rather than the deployment of the highest available technology where it is operationally unjustified.

Musa added that Nigerian airports where ILS CAT II procedures are published are fully capable of supporting safe operations within approved minima, subject to airline and aircraft capability.

He clarified that where systems are temporarily withdrawn, downgraded or restricted, such actions are taken proactively and conservatively in the interest of safety, not as evidence of regulatory failure.

“Harmattan-related delays, diversions or cancellations are primarily a function of weather conditions, airline operational decisions and aircraft capability, rather than neglect or failure of navigational aids,” he said.

He added that NAMA works closely with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to ensure continuous dissemination of accurate and timely weather information, as well as real-time air traffic management support throughout the Harmattan period.

According to Musa, Nigeria’s airspace remains safe, professionally managed and aligned with global best practices, noting that while Harmattan weather presents operational challenges, it does not imply infrastructure failure or diminished safety standards.