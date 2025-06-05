Nigeria’s Musical Artists Set To Begin Production In Anambra

Share

Nigerian musical artists have announced plans to commence music production in Anambra State, citing the state’s rapidly improving infrastructure and enabling environment for the creative industry.

They also called on fellow entertainers across the country to explore the vast potential the state now offers—highlighting enhanced security and growing support for the arts.

This announcement comes as the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, dismissed what he described as a campaign of calumny from opposition figures who continue to ignore the visible achievements of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration.

Speaking during a tour of infrastructural developments in Awka, artists Chinemeze Chijioke—popularly known as Ojadiligbo—and Awkuzu-born rapper Slowdog (Nnenna Okechukwu Emmanuel), praised Governor Soludo for his transformational leadership, which they said has turned Anambra into a progressive model for other states.

Ojadiligbo, known for blending traditional Igbo rhythms with Afrobeat and highlife, expressed delight over the state’s facilities.

“I no longer need to travel to Lagos for quality entertainment; I can now bring my loved ones to Fun City here in Anambra,” he said.

He added that the improved infrastructure now allows him to film and produce content within the state, a shift he described as long overdue.

Slowdog echoed the sentiment, describing the state as increasingly attractive for creatives and urging more entertainers to take advantage of the evolving ecosystem.

Ojadiligbo further commended the governor’s initiatives and called on Ndi Anambra and the broader Igbo community to return home and experience the transformation for themselves.

“Everything we used to seek outside is now available right here in Anambra,” he said.

Deputy Governor Dr. Ibezim, while receiving the artists, expressed appreciation for their visit and acknowledgment of the administration’s efforts.

He condemned detractors who, he said, were deliberately ignoring progress and spreading misinformation.

“Governor Soludo is responsibly using state funds for the people’s benefit and remains accountable for every naira spent,” he said.

“I grew up in Awka and can attest that the old Government House was never properly established—it was owned by Logiana Construction, the same company that built the Enugu-Onitsha expressway. Today, Soludo has broken that jinx. Anambra now boasts one of the best Government Houses in Nigeria, even amid economic challenges.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajugha, thanked the artists for their recognition and urged Ndi Anambra to rally around the administration’s vision of building “our dream state.”

He also encouraged citizens to bring their businesses and investments back to the state to help complement the government’s efforts.

The highlight of the visit was a powerful freestyle performance by Ojadiligbo, paying tribute to Governor Soludo’s leadership and the positive changes unfolding in Anambra State.

