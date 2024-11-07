Nigeria’s Music Scene Hurting Me – Ruger

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has expressed concern about untalented artists gaining popularity in the Nigerian music industry due to extensive promotion.

According to him, the situation has been hurting him because, regardless of an artist’s lack of talent, they can gain popularity if they have money for promotion.

Taking to his X handle, Ruger wrote: “The music scene has been hurting me coz no matter how shit an artist is, once there’s money for hype, Otilo.”

He also lamented about the use of autotunes by some artists, especially during stage performances.

He added: “Now, let’s talk about the gaddamn autotunes on the mic when y’all perform.

“Next time, tell your engineer to shut it down when you’re about to speak coz you be speaking in Tunez wahalaaaaaa. Well, Ruger don’t need that shit. thank you.”

