Nigeria’s music scene hurting me –Ruger

Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has ex- pressed concern about untalented artists gaining popularity in the Nigerian music industry due to extensive promotion. He stated that the situation has been hurting him because, regardless of an artist’s lack of talent, they can gain popularity if they have money for promotion.

On his X handle, Ruger wrote: “The music scene has been hurting me coz no matter how an artist is, once there’s money for hype, ‘Otilo’. He also lamented about the use of auto tunes by some artists, especially during stage performances. “Now, let’s talk about the autotunes on the mic when y’all perform. Next time, tell your engineer to shut it down when you’re about to speak coz you be speaking in Tunez wahalaaaaaa. Well, Ruger don’t need that shit. thank you,” he wrote.

