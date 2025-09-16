Nigeria’s Money Market Swells With N2trn Surplus As Bonds, Naira Gain

Nigeria’s financial markets entered the week on a buoyant footing, powered by a wave of liquidity that swept across the system and rippled through money market, fixed income, and foreign exchange segments.

The money market closed with a net surplus of N2.09 trillion, underpinned by N600 billion in Open Market Operation (OMO) maturities, N184.75 billion in Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) maturities, and sustained placements at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Deposit Facility.

The liquidity boost provided solid backing for banks’ funding positions and tempered immediate rate pressures. At the close of trading last week, overnight Nigerian Interbank Offered Rate (NIBOR) eased nine basis points week-on-week to 26.83 per cent, though longer-dated rates ticked higher on cautious positioning ahead of future obligations.

Similarly, the Overnight Repo dipped 4bps to 26.96 per cent while the Open Repo Rate held steady at 26.50 per cent, reinforcing a mixed short-term funding picture. Investor sentiment remained upbeat in the fixed income market, where treasury bills and bonds staged rallies.

Strong liquidity drove a broadbased rally in bills, with average secondary market yields compressing by 151bps to 17.16 per cent week-on-week. OMO yields contracted by 71bps to 24.8 per cent on the back of CBN’s pause in new issuances, even as NTB yields nudged up 22bps to 18.8 per cent.

Analysts expect the robust liquidity backdrop to sustain demand into next week, particularly ahead of the Debt Management Office’s N290 billion NTB auction slated for September 17. The bond market mirrored this bullish momentum. Average yields declined 29bps to 16.7 per cent, supported by speculation that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may tilt dovish at its upcoming meeting.

Demand was particularly strong for benchmark papers such as the JUL-2030, FEB-2031, and JUN-2053, which shed 76bps, 93bps, and 7bps, respectively. With coupon inflows of N141.71 billion expected in the coming week and no clear signal of aggressive liquidity mop-up by the CBN, dealers anticipate sustained appetite across the curve.

On the currency front, the naira edged firmer, appreciating 0.1 per cent week-on-week to ₦1,519/$, supported by a $29.1 million intervention by the CBN and resilient inflows. External reserves extended their upward streak for a tenth consecutive week, adding $87.1 million to close at $41.66 billion on September 11.

The forwards market also reflected optimism, with naira contracts appreciating across tenors, gaining 1.8 per cent at one month and 5.6% at one year. Analysts see this convergence of elevated liquidity, resilient FX reserves, and easing global yields as supportive of naira-denominated assets.

“System liquidity is expected to remain elevated,” Cowry Assets noted, citing upcoming maturities of N378 billion in OMO and NTBs. For now, Nigeria’s money market is awash with cash, fixed income investors are riding a rally, and the naira has found firmer footing. The test will be whether the CBN’s September MPC meeting cements this optimism with a dovish tilt—or chooses to recalibrate in the face of stubborn inflationary pressures.