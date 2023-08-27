Nigeria’s Mineral Resources Can Add $60BN To Forex Reserves Annually– Enunwa

…Tinunbu’s SMEs Loan Should Be Raised to N5M, Beneficiaries to 2.5m for Impact

Sir Sunday Nwosu is the Founder and the first National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria. In this interview he stresses the need for President Tinubu to raise proposed SMEs loans toN5 million and increase the number of beneficiaries from 100,000 to 2.5 million which is about 25 per cent of Nigeria’s 10 million SMEs. PAUL OGBUOKIRI brings the excerpts

China is devaluing its currency, and the IMF is complaining while Nigeria is floating, and they are encouraging the government to do more. What is your take on that?

When you produce, you put yourself in a position where you become a threat to the world. When you are consuming, you put yourself in a position where the rest of the world can determine your destiny. For Nigeria, when you devalue as a consuming nation, you are saying the rest of the world should buy your products cheaper while you have to pay more for theirs and those that are giving you money in hard currency will benefit more.

The last time I checked, loans from the IMF, and World Bank were to be paid back in hard currency. As for China, when they devalue, they are telling the rest of the world to buy their own product cheaper and it will be tougher for the rest of the world. That is why the IMF and World Bank seem to be against China devaluing and want Nigeria to remain dependent.

The real dependence is in currency manipulation against Nigeria. Nigeria is not ready to break free using its resources to increase production. They want to keep receiving handouts and keep listening to those who brought our nation to its knee and to a standstill so that they can be a messiah of some sort. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that.

Can President Bola Tinubu’s proposed loan to 100,000 MSMEs drive the needed change in the economy?

The Nigerian President on July 31st, announced that he was going to extend support to businesses in the form of a loan, and he said he was going to support 100,000 SMEs with N1 million among other sectors he will support, which of course includes N1 billion for some 75 large businesses. Our interest is, of course, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) because they are the driver of the economy of the nation.

We have about 40 million SMEs, and Mr. The President is targeting 100,000 with N1 million. The equation does not add up. We need at least 10 million SMEs to be supported by the president, and that should be only 25 percent of the entire SMEs. It should not just be a blanket support.

It should help the SMEs that are export-oriented, which will include those who want to export some resources or finished products. It could be those even selling shea butter because it is needed. These materials can be exported by those who want to sell their agro produce out of Nigeria so that we can earn the much-needed foreign exchange that is crumbling our nation and putting us on our knees because of our import dependence.

How much support should Mr. President give them?

Our take is that the president should provide not less than N5 million to each SME, 52 percent of which should be a grant while 48 percent of it should be paid back on the condition that each SME will employ not less than two employees. The implication will be that at least 20 million people will be pulled out of unemployment, and if they are earning far above N100, 000, then you can say that they are effectively out of the poverty bracket.

This will lead to expansion in terms of economic growth. It will also reduce unemployment, boost our foreign reserves, improve our trade balance, and so many other things. The ball is in the court of Mr. President. I hope this can be done with the support of the Ministry of Finance and, of course, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the Ministry of Trade and Investment and many other ministries that would be affected directly.

Do you mean the N1m loan to 100,000 SMEs is not enough for small businesses to drive the needed reform?

Just before President Tinubu was elected earlier in the year, the N1 million, I can tell you that the worth of that money has reduced by half. This is because of the unification and floatation of exchange rates that he announced as a policy of his government. So, that policy has hampered what N1 million used to be just the same year.

It will only make sense for us to know that whatever N1 million can do before, it can only do half of it now, not because of inflation that has fallen to 24.08 percent, but because of the devaluation of naira. Today, at the official window, the naira is almost N750, at the parallel market you are talking of above N800 nearly N900 that is if not beyond N900.

Meanwhile, by the time the president was inaugurated, it was just slightly above N400/$. When you do the maths, you will realise that the value of the money that the president wants to give to the SMEs is abysmally poor and we need to do something about it.

What are the biggest challenges for modern retail chains to reach meaningful scale in Nigeria?

The biggest challenge to reaching scale is a lack of quality retail space due to limited investment by property developers. We have had to build our own retail spaces to address the lack of supply, rendering it difficult to scale since it entails operating beyond one’s core competency. Manpower issues are also a constraint because of the challenge of identifying experienced labour to work in modern stores.

This means that we have to develop our own manpower as well, and at a pace that com- ports with our growth trajectory. A third hurdle to reaching scale is the local supply chain, the growth of which is limited because of infrastructure issues, including the import regime, the naira’s devaluation and foreign currency shortages, making it difficult for manufacturers and importers to secure raw materials and merchandise.

In what ways can modern retailers catalyse growth by targeting customers beyond tier-one cities?

Nigeria represents a substantial market given its landmass and population, which is spread across 36 states. Focusing on customers in Lagos and Abuja is reductive since both cities account for less than 10 percent of the country’s population and 10 percent of its GDP, leaving 90 percent of the potential retail market under-served.

Lagos in particular is limited as an attractive market due to the high level of saturation. Meanwhile, there are major industries in several cities across the country that have residents with significant spending power and requiring retail services who have largely been overlooked. The potential for growth exists far beyond the traditional demand centres.

How can the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun explore other resources like gold to improve dwindling FX reserves?

I’m happy that the legal luminary, Mr. Femi Falana, also alluded to the fact that we cannot even account for what is stolen. Mr. Falana even brought more clarity when he mentioned that $9 billion worth of gold is carted out of Nigeria that can- not be accounted for. I can tell you that gold accounts for only 12 per cent of what we are losing without getting it into our foreign reserves. So, for anybody to export gold in some countries, it must go through the banking system. We don’t have that in Nigeria.

Anyone who can afford that, who has licence or those who are carrying out illegal mining can just take the mineral resources out of Nigeria because it is still under the exclusive list. There is not much that state governments can do about it, and in the case where they even mention the review of the constitution, the situation is a different ball game altogether. So, I can tell you, there are so many other different mineral resources that are underneath our soil that we have not been able to harness for our development.

Let me also be very clear to you that other nationals, Asians to be very specific, are in Nigeria right now harvesting these natural resources unaccounted for. They give locals within the environment some money, especially the traditional leaders, and that’s all. So, they employ the same locals to help in labour jobs with their own heavy equipment to continue to extract these much-needed resources without accounting for them in Nigeria while they take them to their countries, convert the money and it never gets recorded within the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This is a big issue that we have right now. Nigeria flows with milk and honey. Milk is crude oil, while honey seems to have disappeared because of our inability to monitor and account for what exactly we are missing, estimated at over $9 billion annually. This is what we are losing in gold theft from exploration as of today. But I can tell you that we have in fact $50 billion against the $9 billion we are getting in oil and other natural resources on an annual basis.

Our foreign reserves never grew up to $50 billion in the last 12 years. But these are monies that would have gone straight into our reserves. About $59 billion to $60 billion, which should be in our reserves if only we were more organised, more purposeful, and determined.

What do you think the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy adds to the Nigerian economy?

The blue economy, according to some of the associations that operate in the sector, revealed to us around June this year that the industry is losing, in gross terms, about N50 trillion because of the inability of the government to implement policies that have already been established by the authorities.

So, if the policy that will drive the sector is not implemented, the revenue that will go to the government will also be highly impacted. The authorities need to work with those within the sector such that revenues that should go to the government should be paid to them. So, when you look at the entire sector, it is moribund, and I think those who have been appointed to that sector have a lot in their hands.

We have the former such that they couldn’t look into the blue economy. So, we have a minister in charge of Blue Economy, the former governor of Osun State. I hope there will be a complete departure from the past. He is an insurance man. So, he understands the risks attached to losses, and I hope he brings his experience when he comes in there.