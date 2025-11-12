Nigeria’s athletes have continued their impressive performance at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, increasing the country’s total medal count to 14 after another successful show in weightlifting.

On Tuesday, Sarah Matthew secured Nigeria’s latest set of medals in the women’s 77kg category, earning one gold and two silver medals.

She claimed silver in the clean and jerk with a lift of 129kg, captured gold in the snatch with 116kg, and finished second overall with a combined total of 245kg, behind Egypt’s Sara Ahmed, who dominated the event with a total of 260kg to win two gold medals.

Matthew’s performance boosted Nigeria’s total to six gold, five silver, and three bronze medals after day eight of the competition.

Thirteen of those medals have come from weightlifting, while one was claimed in boxing. The team currently sits fifth on the overall medals table.

Other standout performers in the weightlifting events include Rafiatu Lawal, Islamiyat Yusuf, and Edidiong Umoafia, who have each contributed significantly to Nigeria’s medal count.

Lawal swept all three gold medals in the women’s 58kg category, while Umoafia claimed a gold, a silver, and a bronze in the men’s 71kg class.

In the women’s 63kg division, Ayodele picked up a silver and two bronze medals, and Yusuf added another gold in the women’s 69kg snatch event.

In boxing, Zainab Adeshina earned Nigeria’s sole medal in the sport so far, taking silver in the women’s 57kg category on Monday.

Nigeria entered athletes in seven disciplines at the Games, with competitions in weightlifting and boxing now concluded.

Focus has now turned to athletics, wrestling, taekwondo, para athletics, and para powerlifting, which will unfold in the coming days.

Taekwondo events are set to begin on Saturday, with Elizabeth Anyanacho, Africa’s top-ranked athlete and a world championship medallist, representing Nigeria.

Athletics and para athletics will start on November 17, with a 16-member Nigerian team expected to depart the country on November 13.

The wrestling events will begin on Tuesday and feature Esther Kolawole, Christianah Ogunsanya, Damola Ojo, and Miesinnei Genesis.

The Games will conclude with para powerlifting on November 21, where Paralympians Roland Ezeruike, Alice Owolabi-Oluwafemiayo, and Onyinyechi Mark will compete for Nigeria.

The team is currently training at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja before heading to Riyadh.

With several events still ahead, Nigeria will look to build on its early success and further improve its medal standings as the Islamic Games enter the final stretch.