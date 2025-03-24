Nigeria’s Massive Solar Potential Enough For National Devt

Share

Group General Manager, JMG Ltd, Rabi Jammal, and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Pro Limited, Adamu Hassanm, have identified Nigeria as a country with massive solar potential.

Speaking in different interviews with New Telegraph over the weekend, they said the huge solar potential in the country, if harnessed and maximised, would power the country to industrial, technological and national transformation.

Jammal said there was the need to unlock the great solar potential in the country for industrial and national development.

He, however, noted that the government has activated some policy interventions that can help to unlock it. He said: “Nigeria has massive solar potential.

I mean the power of energy, the power of solar in Nigeria is limitless, especially whether it’s in the northern areas or anywhere in Nigeria.

So the potential, we have just barely scratched the surface in terms of unlocking the potential of Nigeria and solar energy.

“So what do we do to unlock this? By basically multiple awareness, let customers understand, let people understand the potential of solar, the benefits of solar.

This is how we, it’s by communicating, by talking, by emphasising the power and the benefits of solar energy. This is how we unlock it.

“Already the government is doing a lot in terms of policy interventions to promote solar. There has been a lot of work done and policy regulations done to unlock solar power energy.

AMG has evolved to an integrated energy electromechanical solution provider, focusing on energy, on solar power, on cooling solutions, on urban mobility, which is elevators, escalators, electrical infrastructure.”

Hassan said Nigeria’s massive solar potential should be unlocked for the present and future energy growth and national development.

He noted that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is blessed with abundant natural resources but that while its vast oil and gas reserves have dominated its economy for decades, another untapped resource—solar energy—holds the key to its future.

He stated that with a rapidly growing population, increasing energy demand, and a struggling power sector, Nigeria stands at the crossroads of an energy revolution.

According to him, harnessing its massive solar potential could not only transform the country’s electricity supply but also drive economic growth, create jobs, and reduce carbon emissions.

Hassan said: “Nigeria is geographically positioned to receive an average of 5.5 kWh per square meter of solar radiation daily, making it one of the most promising countries for solar energy development.

The northern regions, including states like Sokoto, Kano, and Maiduguri, receive even higher solar radiation, sometimes exceeding 7 kWh per square meter.

This level of sunlight is comparable to some of the world’s leading solarpowered nations, such as Spain and parts of the Middle East.

“Despite this enormous potential, Nigeria’s electricity supply remains unreliable, with millions of people experiencing daily blackouts.

The national grid, which is heavily dependent on fossil fuels and hydroelectricity, generates just about 4,000–5,000 MW of power for a country of over 200 million people.

In contrast, South Africa, with a much smaller population, generates over 50,000 MW. This energy deficit forces businesses and households to rely on expensive and polluting diesel generators, further exacerbating economic and environmental challenges.”

The CEO posited that while Nigeria’s energy crisis is a complex problem, solar energy presents a viable and sustainable solution for several reasons.

He explained that unlike oil and gas, which require extensive exploration and extraction, solar energy is freely available and inexhaustible, adding that with proper investment in solar farms and rooftop solar panels, Nigeria could generate more electricity than it currently consumes.

He noted that solar technology has become significantly cheaper over the past decade. For him, the cost of solar panels and batteries has dropped, making it a more affordable alternative to diesel generators and traditional power plants.

He noted that in rural areas, where extending the national grid is expensive, off-grid solar systems can provide cheaper and more reliable electricity.

