Nigeria’s Making Progress In Retrogression, Says Prof Akinterinwa

Professor Bola Akinterinwa, an International Relations Scholar, witnessed the declaration of Nigeria’s independence in 1960. The former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, reminisces on his experience as a primary school pupil then, the level of unity, patriotism and hope for post-independence Nigeria as against the current realities

What was your experience in 1960? Where were you and what hopes did Nigeria have at independence?

The Independence Day was an interesting experience. We called it Empire Day. We were in Primary School then at Ile-Oluji, in the then Western Region, (now in Ondo State). We made brown plastic cups with the Nigerian flag printed on it. We cooked and served food, and in every school, they imitated what was done in Lagos. We had the lowering of the British flag, and hoisting of Nigeria’s green and white flag, and we sang the national anthem with euphoria.

By that time, we had what they called rediffusion, (radio-fusion), with just a speaker of pentagonal shape hung at the angle of a house and the control room was in the local government office or palace somewhere. They were relaying what was happening in Lagos. It was maximum joy. The band set of each school were playing on the field; after marching round, we took a salute when we got to where the flag was hoisted.

My hope, and indeed the hope of all Nigerians by that time was that better days were coming, because the joy, whether we were ruled by the British or by Nigerians, did not matter. Because with the British, we got free notebooks, we were served free meals in schools. Life was quite comfortable, and when we got independence, we were told that life would be more comfortable, that life would be better than what was given to us by the British.

We were expecting that life would certainly be happier. That was the expectation and we had a lot of information. By that time, the Chinese used to send magazines to us, talking about Mao Tse Tung, and from Britain, we had what they called the Plain Truth, while France campaigned with such phrases as ‘See Paris and Die.’ We had buses loaded with books, and we went inside to read or borrow books to return the following day. The encouragement in terms of reading was fantastic. We read lots of novels and go to the cinema to watch them. We watched Ogunde and many others, performing Sango, with fire bellowing from his mouth and all that.

Now, Nigeria is 65. To what extent have we met or failed to meet the dream of our founding fathers?

I will say that we are making progress in moving backwards. Making progress in moving backwards, what does it mean? If we are making progress when you are running forward, it means you are running faster. If you are making progress in backwardness, it is still backward progress.

The issue is that those who say Nigeria is making progress can tell you there were 110 schools in 1960, but in 2025, we have more than 500 schools. So, in terms of numerical strength, they say it is progress. If you are looking at another factor, how many universities were there in 1960? We had only the University of Ibadan, but today, we have more than 200 universities. People see this as progress as well, but if you look at the attitude of Nigerians, with respect to such qualities as patriotism, discipline, national unity and cohesion, have we made any progress? No. It is backwardness.

In the past, the founding fathers of our independent Nigeria were very united on a very serious note. Today, what does unity mean for us? Where is unity? We are divided along ethnic lines. Let’s take it issue by issue, say political parties. Inside any government political parties, you will discover that a member will be in the PDP in the morning, where there is any development, and their interest is not served the defect to the APC or ADC in the afternoon. In the evening of the same day, they move to another.

Now, when we talk about unity, to what extent is there unity of members of the same party? It does not exist. If unity does not exist at the family level, it cannot exist at the political level. It cannot exist at the national level. There is no given stratum of evidence to say unity exists today, unlike before when there was solidarity.

Let me tell you something. When I was in France, I was the Secretary of the National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS). If any European harasses Nigeria, I can tell you that you would see the Fulani, Hausa people, coming to defend him, regardless of where Nigeria is coming from. You don’t have to summon them, they would come naturally, but when these same people come back home to Nigeria, you will see Yoruba fighting the Ibos, and Ibos fighting the Northerners, and vice versa. So, how do you explain that? So, if you ask me to evaluate, we are making progress negatively, that is my own position and I can substantiate that. So, life has changed considerably, such that in 2025, we don’t have any culture.

But how do you see the independence speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

In his speech, he mentioned progress made in the area of education loan, increase in non-oil revenue and all that. What really is the impact on the attitude of Nigerians? What is the impact on patriotism? Has patriotism and self-reliance increased? These are the questions? In evaluation, there are some areas where progress has been made, but there are more areas where it has been one step forward, two steps backwards.

As regards the economy, the President mentioned increased in foreign reserves, done well in the area of education funding and about N300 billion in the area of transfer to the people. Are these not remarkable?

It is till the same thing. You see, you are talking about what they call growth, which is different from development. When you are looking at improvement, statistics etcetera, you are talking about numbers; you are doing quantitative analysis. But what is desired is quality, qualitative analysis. So, what the President has done has no compact itself with qualitative analysis. He was just doling out quantitative points that do on have an impact on the people. This is the issue.

Now, you have increased foreign reserves now at $41 billion, which means that importers can get money from our foreign reserves to imports goods into the country and pay. But what does that bring to the table of Nigerians in terms of bread and butter? What does that bring to Nigerians to cope with inflation? What does that imply in terms of availability of basic needs of Nigerians?

There is no disputing the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying to lay a new foundation for a better Nigeria, but no one is sure that the type of foundation he is laying has the potential to make the future brighter for Nigerians. That is why people are complaining. They may be right, they may be wrong, but no one can say emphatically.

You mention defections to the party of Nigerian politicians. As we move towards the 2027 elections. How dangerous is this trend?

Nigerians are generally used to danger. Nigerians do not like anything that is comfortable. It is when they are in trouble that they thrive. They will complain, but will always move along. Who does not know that what the politicians are doing is not good? Who does not know that defection is part of Nigerian politics? Who does not know that the attitude of the professional politicians is to win elections by all means and then leave the rest to the courts? That by the time the court will decide in two, three or four years, you would have completed your term? That is the mentality. Are you telling me that that is not more dangerous?

They fraudulently engage in rigging elections, unconstitutional vote counting, and unconstitutional distortion of results. All these are more dangerous. And when you try to prevent wrong doing, then they attack you. Are you saying that is not also dangerous? Nigerians are quite aware, but they keep quiet. The journalists can write, make comments, but who cares to listen? We know the problem. Who does not know there is corruption?

Didn’t President Bola Ahmed Tinubu say that corruption has been thrown into the dustbin of history in Nigeria? But you go out. Corruption is visible everywhere. Go to the Customs; go to the Ministries, and even the police stations. Which agency of the government is not taking bribes?

I just arrived in Ondo from Lagos now. I saw policemen begging me, and I gave them, but all those who asked for papers, driver’s license, C-caution, insurance, I gave them. I also wasted their time, by searching for documents I readily had, to let them know that I was not in a hurry. Even after that, they asked for fire extinguishers, and we unpacked our boxes, and gave it to them. I have everything, and even asked them to check whether the tyres whether they have expired, they burst into laughter. As the Lagos State coordinator of National Association of Volunteers, anti-corruption volunteers, we once told the ICPC of a bottom-up approach in the fight. I won’t tell you the outcome. Look, the government is not interested in fighting corruption.

What role do the courts have to play in the anti-corruption war? We were told that the certainty of prosecution and conviction prevents criminality. But we see governors, former and current, exhibiting grandiose affluence. How do you see that?

Well, I always like your questions. When I told you that people rig elections, they say, ‘your own is to rig election. Leave the rest to the courts.’ What does that mean? They are telling you that when you go to the courts, are the justices above corruption level? They are telling you that they carry the corruption to the doorsteps of the courts. That they will buy judgment.

Now, you are telling me about people living above their means, why should any system make provision for non-accountable security votes? You give money to governors, they don’t have to account for it. Is that not directly empowering a governor to be dishonest, to be corrupt? How much is he given and what is it spent on, you don’t know.

Now, parliamentarians get constituency allowance, they talk about N27 million. How is it accounted for? But they refer to them as Distinguished Senators and honourable members, what makes them honourable or distinguished? They turn the money meant for development to private use. They are able to live above their means. Is it not in Nigeria that a local government chairman told an academic professor more than two decades ago that if he wanted to earn N120,000 per month, he should come and join politics. The professor investigated and found out that the local government chairman did not even pass a school certificate. A school-cert wounded candidate went into politics and was elected local government chairman, is now pontificating to an academic professor. So, we have a big problem with our societal values. That is what I mean when I said we have moved one step forward and two steps backwards.

Once again, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), has given a 14-day ultimatum for the government to accede to their demands or they go on strike. And one of the issues is the condition of service. What do you think is the way out?

First, the issue of common policy in tertiary education needs to be reviewed. During our own time, universities in the late 60s and early 70s conducted their own entrance examinations. There was nothing like the JAMB. You either had the HSC or Advanced Level Papers to be given admission. But when you don’t have that, universities had what they called preliminary exams and when you passed you were given admission.

Then, the universities had such standards. I am a lecturer at one of the universities now, when I look at the standards of people coming into the universities, it is shameful. You will discover that students who wrote the same examination nationwide, scored say, 200 points, cannot be admitted for a particular course because of a cut-off point. But people, even with less than 200 in another state will be admitted for the same course for which a 200-point score holder could not be admitted. Before now, anyone who scored less than 200 points cannot be given admission in any university in Nigeria, then, those who scored 150 or so had to go to polytechnics or college of education. Today, the cut-off point has been reduced to 140 to enable some students to be admitted!

Besides that, the government needs to fulfil its own side of the agreements made with ASUU in the area of remuneration and development of Nigerian universities. You see, political governance in Nigeria is not driven by meritocracy. So, when you say we made progress in this area, yes, you are talking about economic growth and not economic development. Educational growth and not educational development. They are two concepts which are used inter-changeable but not necessarily meaning the same thing.

The next point is dignity and free education. In those days, all the political parties- UPN, NPN, PRP, had their different slogans along values and development… Look, let’s continue to pray to God, but I know that God hears but will not act upon all prayers, because we cannot continue to consciously practice wickedness and expect God to hear our prayers.

How do you see the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to run in 2027?

In this case, If Jonathan wants to run, and he has people to support him, he has the right. The issue is that in Nigeria, we don’t have politics of ideology. Even when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to be elected, what did he say? He said Emilokan. He started by saying Awalokan, but Awa in Yoruba can be pluralized, but can also be interpreted to mean single person. But he put it pointedly, that the policy has been rotational- ‘you have been having your own turn, and I have been supporting you, but now it is my turn.’

I can now ask you the same question, is it Jonathan’s turn? If it is his turn, by what parameter? On which platform does he want to contest? And this issue of rotational presidency, is he coming on the basis of zoning? So, we are not sure of the parameters? So, he is capable, he did well when he was there. Even when it was declared that he lost the election, he accepted ‘fatefully,’ that better days are coming. He wanted to have a second term, but it was made impossible with the declared election of Mohammadu Buhari. So, if he wants to come back in order to serve two terms, my position is that if a President could not do well in his first term, the likelihood of doing better in his second term is very remote.