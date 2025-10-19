Nigeria’s looming food insecurity

Dear Editor,

Nigeria is gradually slipping into a food crisis that threatens not just its economic stability but the very survival of millions of its citizens. The warning signs have been evident for years declining agricultural productivity, rising insecurity in farming communities, inadequate storage facilities, and heavy dependence on food imports. Yet, little has been done to address the situation comprehensively.

Today, the country finds itself at a crossroads where hunger is no longer a distant fear but a daily reality for many households. One of the primary drivers of this looming crisis is insecurity. Vast farmlands in the country’s food-producing regions, particularly in the North, have been abandoned due to banditry, kidnapping, and clashes between farmers and herders.

Farmers in states such as Borno, Zamfara, Benue, and Kaduna live in constant fear of attacks, making it nearly impossible to cultivate crops. This disruption has led to a sharp reduction in the supply of essential food items, driving up prices in markets nationwide.

For the average Nigerian family, feeding three times a day has become a luxury rather than a right. Beyond insecurity, climate change has worsened the situation. Erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and devastating floods have all contributed to the reduction of crop yields. For instance, the 2022 floods destroyed farmlands in over 30 states, leading to severe shortages of staples such as rice, maize, and yams.

Despite repeated warnings from environmental experts, government responses have remained reactive rather than proactive. Investments in irrigation, drought-resistant crops, and flood control infrastructure remain far below what is required to safeguard food production. Another major concern is the collapse of Nigeria’s once-thriving agricultural value chain.

Poor road networks mean that farmers who manage to produce crops struggle to transport them to urban markets. Post-harvest losses account for up to 40% of total production, as perishable goods rot away due to a lack of storage facilities and processing industries. This inefficiency not only affects food availability but also discourages farmers who receive little to no reward for their hard work.

The rising cost of living is further compounding the crisis. Inflation, particularly food inflation, has been on a steep upward trend, making even the most basic food items unaffordable. Families that once could afford a balanced diet are now forced to settle for less, leading to widespread malnutrition.

For children, this poses a long-term danger as poor nutrition affects growth, learning capacity, and overall health. The situation is even more alarming in rural communities and among internally displaced persons who rely heavily on humanitarian aid. Addressing this quiet crisis requires urgent and deliberate action.

First, the government must restore security in farming communities to allow farmers to return to their fields without fear. Second, there must be renewed investment in modern agricultural practices, including mechanization, irrigation, and access to improved seedlings. Third, building storage and processing facilities will reduce post-harvest losses and create jobs for young people.

Finally, Nigeria must reduce its dependence on food imports by strengthening local production and supporting smallholder farmers, who make up the backbone of the agricultural sector.

If these steps are not taken, the consequences will be devastating. Food insecurity will continue to deepen poverty, fuel social unrest, and weaken national stability. Nigeria has the land, manpower, and potential to feed itself and even export food, but only if leaders treat this crisis with the urgency it deserves.

The time to act is now—before hunger becomes the defining tragedy of a nation blessed with so much agricultural wealth. Muhammad Samaila Muhammad writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

How can we stop fake travel agents from issuing fake visas to Nigerians?

Dear Editor,

Is Nigeria a fake country? No. I am a Nigerian. Nigeria is not a fake nation because it is blessed with limitless resources. Our president and the state governors, including lawmakers, are genuine. The menace of fake travel agents in Nigeria to dupe unsuspecting members of the public is worrisome.

Many unemployed Nigerian graduates are anxious to travel abroad for a better life, driven by economic hardships, lack of opportunities, and to pursuit of better living conditions and career prospects. Nigerian citizens eager to travel abroad are frequently targeted by fraudulent travel agents who collect money and provide fake visas to them, leading to disappointment and financial loss upon discovery at various official embassies in Nigeria.

I want to use this medium to call on the interior minister, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to set up a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of flushing out the fake travel agents in Nigeria. The problem of fake visas is a persistent issue, and it is the duty of the Federal Government of Nigeria to protect its citizens from such fraud. Nigerians are being defrauded by travel agents daily. The applicants who want to travel abroad must be told to exercise extreme caution.

They are expected to verify information with officials of Nigerian immigration services and ensure that they are dealing with legitimate agencies. The presidency must also be told to fix our economy to discourage average Nigerian youths from leaving the country for abroad to seek greener pastures. There should be mass arrests of fake travel agents in Nigeria. If this is done by the government with all sincerity, the fake travel agents will surely become a thing of the past.

A stitch in time saves nine. The time to act for the presidency is now. There are many pending criminal cases against the fake travel agents who issued fake visas for Nigerians in some of our Magistrate and High courts in Nigeria, while some are still pending at our various Police stations. Mumin Esq, writes from Ibadan, Oyo State

Leading With Empathy: Abba Kabir Yusuf, politics of compassion

Dear Editor,

In a political landscape often marked by division and rivalry, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has chosen a distinctly different path one defined by compassion, empathy, and a commitment to unity that transcends party lines and ideological boundaries. His actions evoke an earlier era when political differences did not preclude mutual respect and national cohesion.

In today’s climate, where partisan divides too often dominate public discourse, his approach serves as a refreshing reminder that true leadership is, above all, about service to humanity. Governor Yusuf’s leadership stands as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and harmonious political environment.

His example challenges the assumption that politics must be inherently adversarial, instead championing a vision of governance rooted in empathy and a shared sense of purpose. For the younger generation especially those stepping into the arenas of politics and governance there is much to learn from Governor Yusuf’s approach.

He exemplifies the importance of prioritizing people over personal ambition, and placing the common good above partisan interests. Tangible progress is evident across critical roads in the metropolis. Noteworthy among these are the flyover and underpass projects at Dan’Agundi and Tal’udu. These are just a few examples of the transformative infrastructure being executed by the AKY administration. Kano is also witnessing a revival of nightlife, and this is no coincidence.

Governor Yusuf has made deliberate efforts to reinvigorate the city by installing solar-powered streetlights throughout the metropolis. This initiative has not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the city but has also contributed to crime reduction, particularly in curbing phone-snatching and other petty crimes that once plagued city roads.

As a result, residents now feel safer and more confident going about their activities well into the night. Every administration has its unique character. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s politics of compassion is not a weakness it is strength. At a time when global leadership often prizes aggression over understanding, his model presents a compelling alternative.

By centering empathy, he is cultivating not just political goodwill, but also a renewed sense of collective identity in Kano. Of course, this model of leadership is not without its challenges. Governing with compassion requires balancing tough decisions with a moral lens, often in the face of political opposition.

Yet, Yusuf’s consistency in prioritizing people over politics reflects a long-term vision rooted in social justice and sustainable development. The tone and substance of Governor Yusuf’s leadership are already shaping his legacy. He is redefining what it means to lead not through dominance or fear, but through listening, understanding, and responding to the real needs of his constituents.

In a world yearning for humane governance, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reminds us that politics can be both effective and compassionate. His journey is a testament to the idea that empathy is not a liability in leadership — it is its highest calling. Abu Fouad writes from Kano, Kano State.

Nigeria’s silent healthcare emergency

Dear Editor,

Behind the noise of politics and economic debates lies one of Nigeria’s most pressing crises: the slow but steady collapse of its healthcare system. While successive governments have promised reforms and improvements, the reality for millions of Nigerians is one of overcrowded hospitals, overstretched medical workers, and unaffordable treatment.

The signs are everywhere—from patients lying on bare floors in public hospitals to doctors emigrating in search of better opportunities abroad. This is not just a health challenge; it is a national emergency that threatens lives and the country’s development. At the heart of the crisis is chronic underfunding.

Despite numerous declarations that health is a priority, budgetary allocations to the sector remain dismally low. Nigeria has consistently fallen short of the 15% benchmark set in the Abuja Declaration for health spending. With limited resources, hospitals are poorly equipped, medical supplies are inadequate, and essential drugs are often out of reach for ordinary citizens.

Many public hospitals are forced to rely on outdated machines, while private hospitals better equipped but expensive remain beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. To rescue Nigeria’s healthcare system, urgent reforms must be undertaken. First, the government must significantly increase investment in the health sector, ensuring that funds are not only allocated but also transparently utilised.

Second, incentives should be created to retain medical professionals within the country, including better pay, improved working conditions, and career development opportunities.

Third, rural healthcare must be prioritised by building community health centers and equipping them with trained staff and adequate facilities. Finally, health insurance coverage must be expanded to make care affordable and accessible to every Nigerian. Ngamarju Elizabeth Apagu writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.