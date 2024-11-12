Nigeria’s Leadership Role In Focus As Africa Military Games Boosts Sportsdiplomacy

Share

Nigeria is stepping into spotlight, with the hosting of the 2nd edition of the African Military Games, Abuja 2024, code named “AMGA Abuja 2024”, from November 18-30, reinforcing its leadership position as hub of military operations in Africa.

As athletes from across the continent gather to compete, Nigeria’s influence in hosting and guiding the games, reflects its growing role in fostering African partnership and stability.

This is more so as the country is hosting the African Military Games after a 22-year hiatus reflecting a powerful symbol of resilience and leadership for both the country and the continent.

Nearly abandoned, this event’s revival emphasises Nigeria’s role as a unifying force in Africa, bringing military forces together to foster cooperation, peace, and camaraderie among African nations.

A trip to the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abuja, one of the most beautiful stadia on the African continent, having been renovated in time to host the biggest military games in African history signifies Nigeria’s substantial investment in financial and human resources to host the military games and reflects the country’s dedication to creating a world-class event that promotes unity, showcases African talent, and strengthens international sports diplomacy.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, a former athlete himself and first-class soldier, General Christopher Musa, presently driving an authentic sports revival in the military, says that hosting the game highlights Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening African partnerships through sports diplomacy, reinforcing trust and collaboration on issues of regional security and stability.

“The Games are a step toward revitalising African unity and self-sufficiency, projecting a continent ready to address its challenges and stand stronger on the global stage” the defence chief also said.

Also in his efforts towards using the platform of the AMGA 2024 to foster peace and cooperation among nations of Africa, as Chief Host, General Christopher Musa, has also reached out personally to aggrieved countries who in their own volition pulled out previously from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hence, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are all billed to participate in the now christened African Military Olympics thus furthering cooperation and sports diplomacy among African nations.

For Nigeria, hosting the famous military game in Africa, akin to other international military sports competition at this crucial moment is a welcome development as the game will provide the much-needed opportunity to present Nigeria’s scorecard of leadership to the global community.

It will also present an opportunity for Nigeria Armed Forces to showcase their skills to the world as officers and personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces drawn from various military formations across the country are expected to participate during the event.

As at the last count and just about some three weeks to the games, 32 countries have already registered their athletes, with Ghana topping the list with 267. Other countries with expected large contingents, apart from the host, Nigeria, are Algeria 160, Kenya 60, Tunisia 48, and so on.

So far, over 2000 athletes and their officials have been registered to participate in the sports feast. More will join as the deadline for registration approaches exciting new spirit and energy blowing through the African military establishments.

Conceived as a platform for the military in Africa to interact and enhance good working relationships and collaboration, the games not only serve as a competition but also as a catalyst for continental cooperation.

The African military games offer more than a display of athletic talent and military discipline; it represents a step toward deeper cooperation, stronger partnerships, and enhanced regional security. Both male and female athletes will participate in the 19 sporting events featuring: badminton, boxing, basketball, combat swimming, football, golf, judo, kickboxing, obstacle crossing, shooting, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and wrestling among other sporting activities, thus demonstrating how sports diplomacy can foster collaboration, strengthen partnership and build trust among the African nations Military sports have over the years been a platform for fostering unity, breaking down barriers and promoting peace among nations.

With the peculiarity of security challenges in Africa ranging from terrorism to international insurgencies, cross bother partnership through sports is timely and essential. The African Military Games embody the spirit of cooperation, offering armed forces from various countries a neutral ground to interact beyond the battlefield.

For Nigeria, hosting the event will serve as an opportunity to engage constructively with other nations, presenting a vision of collective defence and resilience in an increasingly complex security landscape.

Nigeria’s role as host also aligns with the broad efforts in maintaining regional security, particularly through institutions such as; the ECOWAS with a history of peacekeeping in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Mali, thus demonstrating Nigeria’s strong commitment in stabilising the region.

Hosting the games in Nigeria will also reinforce the country’s leadership position and deepen military and nonmilitary relations with other African countries. These relations are necessary as countries work together to collectively tackle issues such as cross border terrorism, piracy and organised crime.

Furthermore, the game will create an avenue for sharing practices in defence infrastructure, joint exercises as sports competition provides opportunity for knowledge transfer, capacity building and technological collaboration.

Sports diplomacy has also in recent times become a soft tool that fosters unity beyond traditional diplomacy. For instance, the Military Games will bring together officers and personnel from diverse cultures and backgrounds, nurturing camaraderie and mutual respect.

The cultural exchange from the diverse ethnicities will strengthen the African identity rooted in cooperation and reinforcing the idea that the continent’s future depends on partnership rather than isolation as the hosting of the game by Nigeria will underscore the country’s commitment to building the collective African spirit.

In the long run, the Military Games will also contribute in humanising soldiers, shifting perceptions of the military from being solely about conflict to an institution that can build bridges.

Athletic events not only promote physical prowess but also stimulates; discipline, teamwork, and leadership qualities essential in effective military operations. Nigeria as a host country will also have the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of its armed forces and the country’s growing influence in Africa while also projecting an image of strength, resilience and readiness.

The games will also offer participating soldiers the opportunity to excel on the international stage, inspiring national pride and reinforcing the notion that Nigeria is not only a regional power but a partner committed to African collective progress. The games will also attract attention to Nigeria’s military resources, infrastructure and logistics expertise for a country investing heavily in defence modernisation, as the event will highlight its military adaptability in both combat and non-combat roles such as disaster response and peace building. For Nigeria, this is a unique opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating that African countries can work together to build a safer, more integrated future. As these games foster friendships, strengthen alliances, and inspire collective action, Nigeria stands poised to benefit not only by elevating its military profile but also by contributing to a more united and resilient Africa. In a continent where unity is often tested, the African military games remind us that strength lies in partnership. Through sports diplomacy and shared military values, Nigeria is helping lay the foundation for an Africa that is not only secure but also connected by bonds.

––Okoronkwo, a leadership and good governance advocate, writes from Lagos Nigeria and can be reached via kalu. okoronkwo@gmail.com

