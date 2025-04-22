Nigeria’s Judiciary Facing Serious Credibility Crisis – HEDA

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), Sulaimon Arigbabu, has said that Nigeria’s judiciary is facing a serious credibility crisis.

He spoke on Tuesday in Lagos during the unveiling of Volume Five of the Leadership Approval Rating (LAR), titled: “Voices for Justice: A Civic Lens on Nigeria’s Judicial System – Documenting Public Experiences, Opinions & Reform Demands.”

The event was organized by HEDA with the support of the MacArthur Foundation.

Arigbabu stated: “We must confront an uncomfortable reality — Nigeria’s judiciary is facing a serious credibility crisis.

“Allegations of corruption, inefficiency, and political interference have significantly eroded public confidence in this institution.

“This is not a theoretical or abstract concern; it is a daily reality for millions of Nigerians who turn to the courts to defend their rights, seek redress, resolve conflicts, arbitrate corporate disagreements, and pursue justice.”

He warned that when public trust in the judiciary is compromised, the very legitimacy of the nation’s democratic framework is at stake.

According to him, the Leadership Approval Rating is more than just a report.

“It is a mirror held up to power, reflecting the views, frustrations, and hopes of everyday Nigerians,” he said.

“In this fifth volume, we have provided empirical insights into how citizens across the country perceive the judicial system. Our data — gathered from 1,357 participants across all 36 states and the FCT — offers a clear, people-centered perspective. These are not just statistics; they are the lived experiences and unfiltered voices of the Nigerian people.

“The findings in this report are sobering and demand urgent attention. They challenge us to ask critical questions about judicial independence, the ethical conduct of legal practitioners, and the extent to which the judiciary defends human rights, especially in its interactions with law enforcement agencies.

“At HEDA, we strongly believe that public accountability must be rooted in public perception. Citizens’ opinions about the judiciary are not just a measure of institutional performance; they are a call to action. Only by listening to these voices can we begin to chart a realistic path toward meaningful reform.”

He added: “The recommendations outlined in this report are both comprehensive and urgent. They include ensuring full judicial autonomy, reforming the National Judicial Council to enhance its effectiveness, leveraging technology to increase transparency, and fostering ethical professionalism within the judiciary and legal practices.

“These are not mere suggestions; they are imperatives for restoring public trust and safeguarding the integrity of our administration of justice.

“The journey to a reformed judiciary is not one that will be smooth or swift. It requires unwavering political will, active civic engagement, and sustained commitment from all stakeholders.

“The judiciary can only function effectively when it earns and maintains the trust of the people it serves. Its legitimacy must be built not only on constitutional mandates but also on public confidence.”

He urged the judiciary to speak out about its challenges, stressing that the judiciary is fundamental to societal growth and well-being.

Arigbabu said: “If it is the bar that needs to speak for the bench, let it be done. If it is judicial workers who need to speak, let it be done. This idea that public servants must remain silent when asked by the media about obvious funding gaps is dishonest. If you do not speak out about the true position of things, the problem goes beyond you.

“It goes beyond this culture of being seen as non-antagonistic to government. Just state the issues, without being vindictive or politicized. We are saying here today that every state judiciary and the federal judiciary should make their budgets public.

“We should be able to review these budgets quarterly and annually. For instance, how do we expect the judiciary to function if it requires a budget of N8 billion and receives only N2 billion? It cannot function effectively under such conditions.

“And what do we get in return? A judiciary that is unable to deliver. We must also address how chief justices — whether at the state or federal level — end up becoming contractors. These are fundamental issues that require funding and political will to resolve.”

