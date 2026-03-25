Nigeria’s Jet A1 Export Doubles As 3-Week Earnings Hit N343bn

The increase in aviation fuel price jumping by 106 per cent has started manifesting on Nigeria’s earnings as more vessels depart the country for various destinations.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that as at the last count, not less than five vessels left Nigerian ports in the last three weeks to various destinations with 210 million litres (210,100 tonnes) of Jet A1 valued at N364 billion ($270 million) to Europe and other destinations.

Current developments in the global energy sector have also impacted the fuel as its price soared from $670 to $1,383 per tonne in early March, leading to high cost of flight globally.

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global average jet fuel price rose to $175.00 a barrel, translating to $1,383 per tonne. Since the conflict in Iran began, shipment of Jet A1 from refineries in the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz has almost grind to a halt, removing roughly a fifth of global oil supplies from the market.

However, data from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position showed that Cepolis left the Lekki fuel jetty with 43,100 tonnes; St Amrah, 40,000 tonnes; Torm Strength, 44,000 tonnes; Tom Grace, 44,000 tonnes and Doric, 40,000 tonnes. It was gathered that Cepolis had left for Europe as St Amrah and Tom Grace arrived at Lome Port, Togo. Also, Torm Strength and Doric are navigating towards Port of Las Palmas and Port of Algeciras, Spain respectively.

As aviation fuel market is expected to grow from $302 billion in 2025 to $405.73 billion in 2026, Nigeria is expected to earn one per cent or $3.9 billion from 7.2 billion litres (5.8 million tonnes) of Jet A1 this year.

Recall that between October and December 2025, a total of 941,000 tonnes of Jet A1 valued at N863 billion ($616 million) was exported to United States, Saudi Arabia and other destinations in West Africa, Europe and Asia by 15 vessels.

According to Research and Markets (R&M), the increase in long-term Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) off-take agreements was creating a solid financial basis for the renewable energy transition within the aviation industry.

In December, NPA’s shipping position revealed that the Atlantic Sunflower loaded 40,000 tonnes; CL Toni Morrison, 37, 000 tonnes; Pinarello, 25,000 tonnes; UM Balwa, 38, 000 tonnes; Elandra Redwood, 40,000 tonnes; Initiator, 40,000 tonnes and Odyssean, 40,000 tonnes. It was gathered that Pinarello ferried out25, 000 tonnes of the fuel as CL Toni Morrison discharged the fuel in Houston, United States as Elandra redwood loaded 40,000 tonnes at Lekki Port.