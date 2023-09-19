Nigeria’s IT Industry: Time to work is now

As the dust of the election tribunal outcome settles, the Nigerian IT industry should gear up for an eventful and fundamental development. I congratulate the Honourable Minister (Dr. Bosun Tijani) and I am scared for him based on the weight of expectations.

However, I will focus on the IT infrastructure and what the country should look to optimise this area’s potential. Before proceeding, it is crucial to credit Nigerians who have demonstrated competency, innovation and development in technology. But, they are handicapped by teething problems, which we know. Unfortunately, this article does not focus on these problems as a fundamental issue that must be addressed. The Nigerian government must invest in IT infrastructure.

Interestingly, most technologies and infrastructure that drive the current Nigerian technology ecosystem reside in the hands of the private sector. This is not bad, but it is difficult for the government to drive its policy, regulate the industry, and effectively measure performance. This is not an indictment on the current government, but energy must be exerted and focused on government investment in IT infrastructure. Some of these suggestions might be basic but highly important for the sector.

For example, the country is due for multiple communication satellites. At least Starlink has 4500, the USA has over 3000, and China has over 500. This must concern the Nigerian government to drive connectivity across the country. Other infrastructure that the government should look at includes data centres, network connectivity, regulatory framework, security framework and legal