Nigeria’s Irrational Political Transitions And Dysfunctional Leadership

It used to be said that only leaders who are positively committed to the achievement of public good can hope to be elected to offices. Not anymore! Before colonisation, the sole determinants of what constitutes public good and those who can be trusted to achieve those goals are known in those pre-colonial societies. Under colonialism, the needs of the people were few. Education, healthcare, public infrastructure (roads, electricity, portable water, security and justice delivery system) are prime needs.

Of course Nigerians were used to their primitive culture and the basic public goods that Nigerian culture could boast but upon the entry of Europeans into their lives, a great disruption led to conquest, subjugation and colonisation, modernity was introduced. The people submitted to that new culture and cooperated in the modernisation. Some 100 years later, the educated members of the society agitated to be allowed to govern Nigeria, complaining that the Europeans were alien rulers who were exploiting the people.

With time, Britain started decolonization believing that fighting the nationalists was not worth the price. So, they (the British rulers) designed a system whereby some people would be constituted the people’s leaders, but in actual fact, those leaders would be ruling at the behest of British authorities. So, from 1951, political leadership was instituted and the leaders were ranged in political phalanxes called political parties but which were actually ethnic or tribal war groups.

In the East, Azikiwe fought his way to become ruler, in the West, Awolowo with the help of the British was installed ruler, in the North and Central governments, Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa were installed as British inheritors of indirect rule over the North and Nigeria. In their respective political parties, what did the new rulers angling to replace the British colonial rulers promised to do for the people? Nothing great in conception and substance. A manifesto here and there to build schools, hospitals, roads and provide electricity and justice delivery systems.

The system designed to provide these social services was poorly conceived and badly executed; from 1960 to date, the system, if any, has collapsed and rendered dysfunctional. Nothing has worked to the benefit of the people, and each electoral season, politicians that have their roots from the independence organic system have turned Nigerians as helpless consumers of political puff.

In the 1960s, the politicians did not promise anything other than appeal to the people to align with their visions of protecting their respective tribal enclaves from balkanization or interference by outsiders. And so, the struggles led to the electoral banditry and frauds that culminated in the 1964/1965 political troubles in defunct Western Region and the Middle Belt which precipitated the January and July military coups and consequent pogroms and Biafra War.

By 1978/79, the political class of 1960s were still around and they went back to their political camps and having promised free education and housing —- the relics of which are prominently portrayed in the Jakande Housing Estate, Shagari Housing Estates and the Jakande primary/secondary schools whose classroom blocks were called “cowsheds” by the NPN media team.

If our political elders of the 1960s and 1980s were promising “free education” and “mass housing” what did the 1990s and 2000s political class promise? Very many historians will be hard-put to declare with historical exactitude what President Obasanjo promised and achieved except if you declare the introduction of the GSM phone system or debt-relief from Paris-Club members.

Those post independence rulers (1960-1966) bankrupted Nigeria. Then the military interregnum produced the conquistadores similar to the British colonial system, and these rulers instituted the ‘bigman’ who is above the law as ruling culture

Then, the PDP era was overthrown by General Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and what did he promise Nigerians? He was seemingly disturbed by the electoral troubles of Nigeria to such an extent that in his three attempts to win the presidency of Nigeria in 2003, 2007 and 2011 he always attributed his loss to rigging and in none of these electoral losses did he concede victory to his opponents.

In 2013, General Buhari was so embittered by Nigeria’s electoral banditry and frauds that he vowed allegorically that if he lost 2015 presidential elections, that the monkey and the baboon would soak themselves in their blood.

Of course, the electoral reforms of President Umaru Yar’Adua and Jonathan had started bearing fruits with relatively clean elections. In 2015, General Buhari having allied with the political tendency in Western Nigeria that thrives in media propaganda and the “born-to-rule” Northern Nigeria tendency”, he won the 2015 presidential election.

Did Buhari promise Nigerians anything other than nebulous security/ corruption-free Nigeria? As President of Nigeria, he boasted that the instruments of rigging elections were in his hands and true to the boast, his party (All Progressives Congress) using his presidential machinery in the police, DSS, EFCC, ICPC, the military and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intimidate political opponents and squeeze them out of electoral lines. For eight years, APC never promised Nigerians anything other than suffocating Nigerians with all kinds of insecurities such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and election rigging.

In 2023 when Nigerians youths formed themselves into the Obedient Movement and adopted a relatively clean politician called Peter Obi for support as President, the youths voted massively for him but Buhari’s government and INEC deployed their controlling powers to sabotage that election with what they called “glitch” to count Obi out of electoral victory.

In 2023, what did the APC through Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu promise Nigeria other than the nebulous term “Renewed Hope Agenda” and anchored this exhumed cliché from MKO Abiola’s 1993 electoral gambit on his entitlement syndrome of “turn-by-turn” which he rendered in Yoruba language as “emilokan.” What did President Tinubu promise? Nothing in particular! And that is the reason his government without any prior planning or conditioning of the people dabbled into “fuel subsidy” removal which turned Nigeria upside down