Nigeria’s Institutions Not Working, Need Urgent Reforms – Sheikh Khalid 

Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, a well-known Islamic Cleric, expressed concern over the failing condition of many government institutions in Nigeria, emphasizing that they are not functioning properly and require immediate reforms.

The Cleric, the Chairman of the Islamic Research and Da’awa Foundation, spoke over the weekend in Abuja at the ” Feast of Barracuda ” Organised by the National Association of Seadogs ( NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity.

Khalid who sometimes ago lost his job as Chairman, Apo Mosque Management Committee for consistently criticising the policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has also remained vocal on many topical issues of national interest.

He noted that Nigeria has lost its glory, as many government Institutions, both social and political have been dispensing injustices and inequalities, leading to insecurity and other criminalities.

He urged all Nigerians to rise against entrenched tribalism, religious intolerance and other vices that have been promoted over national interest by people across the country.

According to him, if there must be true national reconciliation and unity, both leaders and followers must eschew selfish pursuits and begin to seek proper reforms of the country’s Institutions of government.

He specifically called out political institutions, which he said had been hugely corrupted by self-seeking politicians, who are bent on destroying the country through injustices and corruption.

He further urged all citizens to always go beyond voting at elections and start holding politicians accountable for all their actions and inactions.

He said, “Our civic duty should not just be to vote but to hold politicians accountable. We must also ensure equity and justice to achieve true national reconciliation.

“Nigeria’s Institutions are not working. We are witnessing institutional collapse, and we must reform them if we must have true reconciliation.

“Our politicians have proved that they are the problem”, Khalid added.