Nigeria’s Informal Sector Gets AI Boost As Moniepoint Unveils Chatbot

In a significant move to demystify a critical part of its economy, Moniepoint Inc. has launched “M,” Nigeria’s first artificial intelligencepowered chatbot dedicated to the informal sector. The Federal Government commended the fintech giant’s decade-long role in powering business growth and financial inclusion across the country.

The innovative chatbot was unveiled during the presentation of the second edition of Nigeria’s Informal Economy Report, powered by Moniepoint.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, commended the initiative, stating that the informal economy lies at the heart of Nigeria’s story of resilience, creativity, and enterprise.

She said: “Millions of Nigerians power commerce daily in ways that are unseen yet indispensable to our economy. This report gives an important window into the challenges and opportunities within the sector. The Tinubu-led administration places high priority on the informal sector, which has remained central to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

I commend Moniepoint for its decade-long contribution to financial inclusion, supporting millions of informal businesses across Africa.” “M” is designed as a friendly, AIpowered guide built on cutting-edge Large Language Model technology.

It provides conversational, easy-to-understand responses to complex queries about the informal economy, aiming to make data on small businesses and informal trade accessible and actionable for policymakers, researchers, and the public. In his remarks, Managing Director of Moniepoint MFB, Babatunde Olofin, emphasised the company’s focus on providing informal operators with the tools to thrive.

Olofin said: “This year’s report… paints a picture of both resilience and fragility. These insights remind us that the informal economy is not just a tool for survival but a living ecosystem of innovation and adaptation. The informal economy is not the shadow of our nation’s progress, it is its pulse.

Our job is to make sure it beats stronger.” The event also marked Moniepoint’s 10th anniversary, celebrating a milestone of serving over 10 million active businesses and individuals, processing more than one billion transactions monthly and facilitating payments exceeding $22 billion.

The company aims to strengthen public-private collaboration to build a more data-driven and digitized economy, aligning with Nigeria’s goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Panelists at the event, including the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, stressed the need for increased access to finance and markets for the informal sector.

Odii outlined government efforts to close these gaps, including free CAC registration for 250,000 small businesses and partnerships to list SMEs on the capital market.

Moniepoint’s transformative impact has earned it places on the Financial Times’ Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies list and the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, alongside recognition from the Central Bank of Nigeria as the Financially Inclusive Fintech of the Year.