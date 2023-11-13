Nigeria’s Inflation Rate To Hit 30% By December 2023

KPMG a global financial advisory service firm has forecasted that Nigeria’s inflation will rise to 30 per cent by December 2023, attributing the anticipated increase to recent reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal, and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

In a relative vein, another reputable financial firm in Nigeria, Afrivest, has disclosed that there is no hope inflation will decline any time now.

Prior to the KPMG forecast in its macroeconomic review for the first half of 2023 outlook for the year’s second half, Nigeria’s inflation rate stood at 26.72% as of September 2023.

According to the recent report, the recent reforms such as the fuel subsidy removal and unification of the foreign exchange market will be responsible for the projected spike in prices of goods and services.

The report reads in part: “We anticipate that the current inflationary pressure in the economy will persist into the second half of 2023…

“Specifically, our model suggests that the combined influence of fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisation may drive headline inflation to about 30 per cent by December 2023. Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hike will not curb inflation.”

On the measures of controlling inflation, the report explained that the current MPR hike being adopted by the Central Bank in the last 18 months has proven ineffective in installing the increasing inflationary trend.

However, the firm is of the opinion that addressing issues such as energy and transportation costs, supply chain problems, and boosting local production will be more effective than increasing interest rates.

“We expect the Nigerian economy to grow by 2.6 per cent in 2023, lower than the revised World Bank’s 2023 forecast of 2.8 per cent for Nigeria and the 3.1 per cent growth rate achieved in 2022.”

Meanwhile, analysts at Afrinvest have predicted that the current inflationary pressure in Nigeria’s economy will persist as a result of the combined influence of fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalization.

Afrinvest West Africa, in its October 2023 inflation forecast report, predicted a further 102 bps spike for Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for October, from the 26.72 percent recorded in September to 27.9 per cent in October.

The report emphasised that recent reforms in the petroleum industry and the unification of the foreign exchange market will be responsible for the projected spike in prices of goods and services.

“Since the initiation of fuel subsidy removal and reforms in the foreign exchange market, transport costs and food prices have nearly doubled as the naira has weakened by almost 60 per cent trading at N780 to the USD in the official window,” it said.

However, the report suggests that there was a boost in the food supply in October due to the ongoing harvest season.

“Fiscal spending must be more tilted towards value-creating capital spending as against consumption-focused recurrent needs,” it said.

The report added, a short-term solution to fixing food supply issues is to reduce tariffs on food imports, while a long-term solution is to address structural issues such as security, transportation, and logistics.