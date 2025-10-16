Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops To 18%, Lowest Since 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has dropped to 18.02 per cent from September 2025. The NBS announced the increase in its consumer price index (CPI) report yesterday.

The latest rate is the lowest in three years, as 2022 (in June) was the last time the country’s headline inflation hit the 18 per cent region, according to data from Nigeria’s Central Bank. The NBS said the current inflation rate, on a yearon-year basis: “Was 14.68% lower than the rate recorded in September 2024 (32.70%).”

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (yearon-year basis) decreased in September 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., September 2024),” the bureau stated. “However, on a month-onmonth basis, the headline inflation rate in September 2025 was 0.72%, which was 0.02% lower than the rate recorded in August 2025 (0.74%).

“This means that in September 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in August 2025.”

The statistics firm also said the food inflation rate for September 2025 was 16.87 per cent year-on-year. This, the NBS said, is 20.9 per cent lower compared to the rate recorded in September 2024 (37.77 per cent).

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in September 2025 was -1.57%, down by 3.22% compared to August 2025 (1.65%),” the report said. “The decrease can be attributed to the rate of decrease in the average prices of maize (corn) grains, garri, beans, millet, potatoes, onions, eggs, tomatoes, fresh pepper etc.

“The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending September 2025 over the previous twelvemonth average was 24.06%, which was 13.47% points lower compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in September 2024 (37.53%).”

In the month under review, the NBS said food inflation, on a year-on-year basis, was highest in Ekiti (28.68 per cent), Rivers (24.18 per cent), and Nasarawa (22.74 per cent); while Bauchi (2.81 per cent), Niger (8.38 per cent), and Anambra (8.41 per cent) recorded the lowest rise.

On a month-on-month basis, however, the bureau noted that food inflation was highest in Zamfara (15.62 per cent), Ekiti (12.77 per cent), and Sokoto (12.55 per cent). Lukman Otunuga, a senior research analyst at Forex Time (FXTM), had linked the easing inflationary pressure to “a combination of softer food prices and a strengthening naira”.

At the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in September, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cut the interest rate to 27 per cent for the first time in five years, following a consistent slowdown in inflation.

“This deceleration underpinned by monetary policy tightening, exchange rate stability, increased capital inflows and surplus current account balance have helped to broadly anchor inflation expectations,” Olayemi Cardoso, the CBN governor, had pointed out.