Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops In 8th Consecutive Month, Now 14%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) known as inflation, further eased down to 14.45% in November 2025, from the October 2025 figure of 16.05%, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed yesterday in its monthly inflation data for November 2025.

The current reduction in headline inflation showed a decrease of 1.6% compared to the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 20.15% lower than the rate recorded in November 2024 (34.60%). It shows the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in November 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (November 2024).

The food component inflation rate in November 2025 was 11.08% on a yearon-year basis, indicating 28.85% points lower compared to the rate recorded in November 2024 (39.93%). “The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year. On a month-onmonth basis, the food inflation rate in November 2025 was 1.13%, up by 1.5% compared to October 2025 (-0.37%).

The increase can be attributed to the rate of increase in the average prices of tomatoes (dried), cassava tuber, periwinkle (Shelled), grounded pepper, eggs, crayfish, melon (Egusi) unshelled, oxtail, onions (Fresh), etc.”

The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending November 2025 over the previous 12-month average was 19.68%, which was 18.99% points lower compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in November 2024 (38.67%),” NBS disclosed. However, the inflationary trends vary across states.

In November 2025, the all-Items inflation rate on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Rivers (17.78%), Ogun (17.65%), and Ekiti (16.77%), while Plateau (9.13%), Kebbi (10.32%) and Katsina (10.60%) recorded the lowest rise in headline inflation on a Year-on-Year basis. On a month-on- month basis, Bayelsa recorded highest increases (6.58%), Gombe (5.11%) and Edo (4.45%), while Plateau (-2.54%), Delta (-2.38%), and Kaduna (-2.24%) recorded a decline in the monthon-month inflation.

Food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Kogi (17.83%), Ogun (16.52%), and Rivers (16.11%), while Imo (3.52%), Katsina (3.65%), and Akwa Ibom (4.52%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis. On a Month-on-Month basis, however, November 2025 Food inflation was highest in Yobe (9.52%), Katsina (6.61%) and Ondo (6.04%), while Imo (-6.49%), Nasarawa (-5.48%), and Enugu (-2.54%) recorded a decline in food inflation on a month-on-month.