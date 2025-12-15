Nigeria’s Inflation Drops To 14.45% In November

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday said Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased further in November 2025, following moderated Consumer Price pressures under the newly rebased index.

According to the NBS’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report sighted by New Telegraph, the CPI rose to 130.5 points in November from 128.9 points in October, representing a month-on-month increase of 1.6 points.

The report further shows that headline inflation slowed to 14.45 per cent year on year in November, down from 16.05 per cent recorded in October 2025.

The report reads, “In November 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 14.45 per cent relative to the October 2025 headline inflation rate of 16.05 per cent.

“Looking at the movement, the November 2025 headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared to the October 2025 rate.”

“This shows that the headline inflation rate on a year-on-year basis decreased in November 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year, though with a different base year of November 2009 = 100,” the report stated.

On a month-on-month basis, the NBS said the headline inflation rate in November 2025 stood at 1.22 per cent, representing an increase of 0.29 percentage points compared to the 0.93 per cent recorded in October 2025.

“This means that in November 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate recorded in October 2025,” it added.

The bureau also reported a decline in food inflation, which fell to 11.08 per cent in November 2025 from 13.12 per cent in October.

According to the NBS, the food inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was 11.08 per cent in November 2025, representing a drop of 28.85 percentage points from the 39.93 per cent recorded in November 2024.

The NBS explained that the significant decline in the annual food inflation figure was largely due to the change in the base year used for computation.